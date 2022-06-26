Amber Heard wants to appeal the jury’s decision Rolling Stone

Amber Heard was ordered to pay $ 15 million to Johnny Depp, actress wants to appeal

After the judgment in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard was ordered to pay $15 million but can appeal the jury’s decision.

The actors’ legal teams met in court on Friday, but it’s unclear if they discussed a possible settlement. If the actress appeals, she must post bail in the full value of the judgment of depp plus 6% is an additional US$ 621,000.

the representative of amber released a statement stating that they are innocent and that “you don’t refuse to appeal if you know you are right.”

The judgement

The trial of the case between the actors lasted about six weeks. depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. During the process, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies from depp and heardaccording to CNN Brasil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.

in an interview with Savannah Guthrietransmitted in todayprogram of NBCthe actress explained that she has “a lot of regret” for what happened during her relationship with dep.