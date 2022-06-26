Anne Hathaway admits to being a fan of actor canceled for sexual assault

The star Anne Hathaway, told in an interview that he is a fan of his colleague Aziz Ansariwho was accused of sexual misconduct and ended up being “cancelled”.

During an interview with the magazine interviewthe 39-year-old actress was asked by the actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling: “Which troubled or canceled person’s art are you still secretly in love with?” The actress replied:

“Aziz Ansari. Think Master of None one of my favorite modern romantic series. Absolutely,” she declared.

Remember the prosecution case against Aziz Ansari

The actor Aziz Ansari was accused in 2018 by a photographer who did not want to reveal his identity, who reported that she met the actor after the Emmy in 2017. They exchanged phone numbers and some time later, arranged to meet.

At the time, the alleged victim even went to the actor’s house and she reports that she felt uncomfortable with the way he touched her:

“Most of my discomfort was shown by my pushing him. I know my hand stopped moving in a few moments. I stopped moving my lips and went cold. I know I was giving visible signs that I didn’t want to continue. Either he didn’t notice, or he totally ignored it,” she said.

The accusation against the actor divided opinions on social media and Aziz defended himself: “In September last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers, exchanged messages and met. We went out to dinner, and we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which seemed to be consensual,” he declared.

“The next day, I got a message from her saying that even though it looked like everything was fine, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that it felt like everything was fine for me, so when I heard it wasn’t the same for her, I was surprised and worried. I took her words to my heart and replied after taking a moment to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and should have happened a long time ago.”

Aziz Ansari won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series Master of None. The actor recently married Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell.

Anne Hathaway marked her career by acting in the film The Star of The devil Wears Prada (2006). She also starred in the famous series Parks and Recreation.

