Apple TV Presents WeCrashed, The Epic Rise and Fall of WeWork Predictions

Real-life stories are featured on streaming services. AppleTV+ recently gave us another amazing series starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, called WeCrashed. The plot about the creation and fall of the American company Wework also reveals a lot about the backstage of this startup.

The company came to be valued in the billions, for this reason it was considered a unicorn company, with great potential to generate profits. The coworking offices of the eccentric Adam Neumann, played by Leto, attracted huge investments, but the deal became a historic fiasco.

What is WeWork?

The company’s emergence in 2010 was marked by the promise that it would be a space for work and integration between customers. The objective was not only to rent tables, but to promote an experience that encompassed aspects of the physical and digital world.

We was founded by Rebekah Neumann, her husband, as well as Miguel Mckelvey, played by Kyle Marvin. The business model has spread to several countries. In addition, Masayoshi Son, the company’s main investor, paid millions of dollars believing in the success of the venture.

The growth of a business relies on our ability to manage it, and it is clear that the protagonist was far from being a good administrator. The correct management of the startup could change its entire history.

The climax of this plot is mainly related to the way a charismatic leader pursued his expansion plans, but ended up falling into his own traps.

Tech Company? It’s not what it looks like…

The entity was presented to the world as an innovative startup focused on technology and that would offer resources to improve productivity. However, while this was marketed to investors as “a global platform that integrates space, community, services and technology”, it is evident in “We Crashed”, which best identifies itself as a real estate company.

We know the world of betting and we know a lot about the importance of managing a business. But in the case of We, the company grew unsustainably. Exorbitant spending on building rentals and illicit acquisitions were crucial to its bankruptcy.

There was no concern with the correct management of capital. Instead, the CEO kept spending and making promises he couldn’t keep.

Adam Neumann, the charismatic CEO

Neumann was known for his propensity for excess and his ability to convince the financial press of his business acumen. He lived like a rock star, similar to a high roller, listening to casino music while bluffing at poker. The Neumanns’ megalomania is well presented and shows eccentricities such as impromptu parties, drugs and exhibitionism.

With the opening of the market in 2019, these erratic behaviors and mismanagement of the business came to the fore. One of the main episodes shows that after the company name was changed to We Company, the executive director registered the “We” brand, forcing the purchase in the name. This reinforced even more that he was more interested in money than in the community culture he defended so much.

IPO and Financial Problems

Expectations were high for the company’s launch on the financial market and it initially raised US$ 1 billion in its initial investment round. The rapid appreciation made the startup reach 47 billion dollars before the IPO (initial public offering), an amount that is still impressive today. However, the growth plans took an unexpected turn.

Analysis of the documents showed that the expenses were much greater than the profitability of We. The large debts and scandals that came to light made speculation about the future and possible bankruptcy more and more feasible as the weeks passed. All this culminated in Neumann’s departure from his role.

After the cancellation of the IPO, the company was substantially reformed, with SoftBank as its main financier. Cutting costs, closing unprofitable businesses/offices, and selling non-essential materials put We back in the race again. Despite this, the company’s value after the break was approximately US$ 8 billion. It is not known how long it will take.

The subject has already become a documentary, book, articles, podcast theme and now it is the new bet of the AppleTV+ streaming service. The story is about the whole process of the rise and fall of We, but also the involvement of the protagonists as we already announced in a previous article about the miniseries. All expectations were exceeded, worth watching!

Yoga instructor Rebekah Paltrow has become something of a muse and adviser to the entrepreneur. She is a first cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and also dreamed of acting, but became a brand director and her husband’s right-hand man. The development of the couple’s real story brings aspects that humanize and take away some of the villainy expected in this production.

Although he and Rebekah left We Work because of the company’s troubled management and near-bankruptcy, they remain steadfast in their business intentions. The couple has considerable wealth and despite everything, they both seem to set the stage for new investments.

As for We, we know that the business model is fully operational in several countries. On the project page, the client chooses between several available buildings and types of work environment, both individual and for teams.

Everything is done through the platform, even the rents are negotiated and the user can unsubscribe and select another option that he deems appropriate. We still don’t know if the startup will be able to reach its old market value, but it has been attracting new investments and a lot of visibility after the miniseries produced for streaming subscribers.

