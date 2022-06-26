Arboleda is discharged after surgery and should start treatment in the next few days

Arboleda was discharged this Saturday after undergoing surgery last Friday. The defender tore a ligament and fractured his left ankle during São Paulo’s 1-0 victory over Palmeiras, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The Ecuadorian defender was injured in a ball dispute with Rafael Navarro in the second half of the match. Feeling severe pain for having stepped wrong, Arboleda was promptly replaced by Miranda.

The day after the game, Arboleda underwent imaging tests and a few hours later underwent a surgical procedure. Known as one of the main players of São Paulo and frequently called up by the Ecuadorian national team, the defender didn’t want to know about wasting time, as he still dreams of the possibility of playing in the Qatar World Cup.

There is still no deadline for Arboleda’s return to the pitch. The player races against time to, who knows, be able to be 100% healthy at the end of the year, when the World Cup will be played.

The fact is that Arboleda will start his treatment at Refis in the next few days, joining three other athletes recently operated on: Luan (surgery on the left adductor), Caio (surgery on the right knee) and Gabriel Sara (surgery on the right ankle).

In addition to them, Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Nikão (left ankle pain), Alisson (right knee sprain) and Andrés Colorado (right femoral rectus injury) are down due to less serious physical problems.

