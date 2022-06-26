Athletico sets the game fast, beats Bragantino and touches the leaders

Athletico-PR and Bragantino faced each other for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Arena da Baixada, and the hosts dominated the match in the first half. The game ended 4-2 for the hurricane, with the first three goals being scored in the first 22 minutes of play.

The result makes the team from Paraná reach 24 points, third in the championship and very close to leaders Palmeiras (first) and Corinthians (second). The team from São Paulo is in tenth place and sees itself further away from the G6.

Now, Athletico’s focus is on the match against Libertad, valid for the round of 16 of the Libertadores da América. The game takes place on the 28th, Tuesday. Bragantino will only return to action on July 4th, when he faces Botafogo for the Brasileirão.

Who did well: Vitor Bueno

The midfielder was featured in the match, even in scoring no goals. That’s because he assisted in the first one, made by Erick, participated directly in the one made by Orejuela and was the most active player in Hurricane’s good attack.

Who was bad: Cleiton

Bragantino’s goalkeeper didn’t do well in this weekend’s confrontation. In addition to conceding three goals, the archer failed both in the second (going off goal badly) and in the third, when he did not catch the defensible kick of forward Rômulo, a move that decreed the triumph of the Paraná team.

Atletico performance

Coach Felipão’s team is going through a great phase and didn’t give any chance to Bragantino. Intense and knowing what to do, the hosts scored three goals in less than 25 minutes of play, enough to secure the three points.

Bragantino’s performance

The team led by Barbieri found itself in danger in the first minutes of the match, when they took Erick’s goal. Afterwards, the team showed a small offensive reaction, but the defense again disappointed.

game history

The match started with the hosts pressing and reaching the goal in the first shot of the match. Vitor Bueno crossed with perfection in the head of midfielder Erick, who displaced goalkeeper Cleiton.

The hosts continued with the intense rhythm and expanded in the 15th minute with the side Orejuela. He took advantage of a good move by Vitor Bueno, the highlight of the match, especially in the first half.

The advantage of two goals could make the Hurricane retreat and control the match, but what really happened was the third goal of the Paraná team, this time with Rômulo. The striker stole the ball and scored after goalkeeper Cleiton failed.

In the second half, the home team slowed down a little, but nothing that changed the pace of the game as, in the 21st minute, midfielder Hugo Moura kicked hard and turned the score into a rout in favor of Paraná.

With a large advantage, the Hurricane decentralized and saw the opponent score twice, in the 33rd and 36th minutes of the second half. Therefore, the final minutes were tense, but not enough to change the outcome of the match.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 4 X 2 BRAGANTINO

Competition: 14th round of the Brazilian Serie A Championship

Date: 06/25/2022

Hour: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Vitor Roque, Khellven, Vitor Bueno and Matheus Fernandes (Athletico); Helinho (Bragantino)

goals: Erick at 04, Orejuela at 15 and Rômulo at 22 minutes of the first half; Hugo Moura at 21, Alerrando at 33 and Lucas Evangelista at 36, minutes into the second half

Athletic: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Matheus Felipe, Nico and Abner; Hugo Moura (Matheus Babi), Erick and Vitor Bueno (Matheus Fernandes); Pedrinho, Vitor Roque (Pablo Siles) and Rômulo (John Mercado). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan (Andrés Hurtado), Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cãndido; Raul (Jadsom Silva), Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran (Miguel); Artur, Jan Hurtado (Alerrandro) and Helinho (Carlos Eduardo). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri