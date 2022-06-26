Atltico-MG X Fortaleza – Superesportes

23

2 time Juninho Capixaba tries to advance on the left, Otvio presses the mark and the ball goes out to a corner.

22

2 time Change at Fortaleza: Romarinho leaves, Romero enters.

21

2 time Change in Atltico-MG: Savio leaves, Ademir enters.

20

2 time Vargas advances through the right half and shoots from outside the area, on the left of the goal.

19

2 time ISOLATED!!! Otvio fixes the ball to Guga in the middle and he risks the kick, but sends it over the crossbar, without danger to Marcelo Boeck.

18

2 time Ceballos throws the ball from the right half to the entrance of the area and Guga hits it.

17

2 time Arana launched by Rubens on the left strip of the penalty area, but Marcelo Benevenuto manages to tackle it.

16

2 time Before that, the two teams are committed to the Copa Libertadores. Atltico-MG faces Emelec, on Tuesday (28), in Ecuador. Fortaleza plays against Estudiantes, on Thursday (30), at Cear.

16

2 time In the next round, Atltico-MG will face Juventude. Departure takes place on Saturday (2) in Caxias do Sul. Fortaleza plays against Coritiba, on Sunday (3), in Curitiba.

15

2 time Vargas plays aside for Arana at the entrance to the area. He kicks cross and the ball lands on the mark. Next, Rubens disputes the ball with Benevenuto and commits a foul.

14

2 time Lucas Lima advances down the right flank and is stopped with a foul by Guilherme Arana.

13

2 time Vargas scores with Rubens in the left corner of the area and passes the ball to Fabio Gomes’ header on the second post, but the Atltico-MG forward does not reach and the ball is lost by the back line.

12

2 time Pikachu takes a free-kick from the midfielder to Lucas Lima at the entrance of the area. He wings the ball to the middle andverson jumps to snap.

11

2 time Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima shows the yellow card to the assistant coach of Atltico-MG, Gustavo Lema, for a complaint.

10

2 time Ceballos disarms Vargas in Fortaleza’s attacking field, the two lie on the lawn and the referee stops the match.

9

2 time Ronald tries to call Lucas Lima in the attack field and Calebe intercepts.

8

2 time Vargas kills the ball in the chest at the entrance of the half moon and finishes over the goal.

7

2 time Ronald grabs Caleb in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

5

2 time Arana takes the free-kick from the left into the area and Fortaleza’s defense clears it high.

4

2 time Pikachu takes down Rubens on the left wing.

3

2 time Savio crosses the ball from the right wing and Boeck punches away.

two

2 time Arana triggers Rubens on the left, but he doesn’t get the hold, and lets the ball slip through the back line.

1

2 time Otvio throws the ball into the area and the referee points out a foul by Fbio Gomes in Ceballos.

0

2 time Fortaleza returns with the same formation as in the first half.

0

2 time Atltico returns with Otavio in place of Allan.

0

2 time Atltico returns with Rubens in place of Castilho.

0

2 time Atltico returns with Fabio Gomes in place of Sasha.

0

2 time The ball rolls again for the final stage!

49

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Fortaleza goes to halftime beating Atltico-MG with two goals from Romarinho.

48

1 time ALMOST!!! Lucas Lima takes a corner from the right side, verson pushes away with a punch and in the left, Felipe finishes first and over the goal.

47

1 time DEFENDED!!! Pikachu launched into the right tip of the area, but Verson leaves the goal, closes the corner and flattens the shot for a corner.

46

1 time Sasha gets elbowed by Ronald and leaves the field with his mouth bleeding.

45

1 time 4 MORE! First half will go up to 49 minutes.

44

1 time Guga ala the ball from the right midfielder to the area and it gets lost to the right of the goal, along the baseline.

43

1 time Moiss gets the worst in a match with Igor Rabelo and leaves the field on a stretcher.

42

1 time Arana tries to advance to the left, but ends up unarmed.

41

1 time Svio squeezes Fortaleza’s ball out and fouls Titi.

40

1 time Savinho tries a shot from outside the area, but sends the ball to the right of the goal, without danger to Boeck.

40

1 time Pikachu complains of foot pain.

39

1 time Cheetah Arana crossed from the left and Pikachu blocks at the entrance to the area.

38

1 time Sasha triggers Vargas in the left half and he risks the kick from outside the area. Boeck saves in two halves in the right corner.

37

1 time Now it’s Fortaleza’s turn to exchange passes in midfield.

36

1 time ALMOST!!! Guilherme Arana wins the ball from the left, Sasha hits the toe of his boot on the left side of the area and Marcelo Boeck falls to defend.

35

1 time ALMOST!!! Pikachu takes a corner from the left side, Ceballos deflects it inside the box and the ball passes over Everson’s left post.

34

1 time Everson makes a mistake when he leaves and gives Fortaleza a corner.

33

1 time Change at Atltico-MG: Junior Alonso leaves, Vargas enters.

32

1 time Caleb brought down by Ronald in midfield.

31

1 time Sasha tries to score with Savio in the left half and Ceballos intercepts the exchange of passes.

30

1 time Pikachu launches from the right, but Rever manages to disarm it at the entrance to the area.

28

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Romarinho receives pass from Moiss in the half moon and kicks low, in the left corner of verson.

27

1 time Review seam through the middle and locked at the entrance to the area.

27

1 time Savio accelerates through the left half and unarmed at the entrance to the area.

26

1 time Guga launches Arana on the left wing, he takes the ball to the middle of the area and Savio doesn’t get a good header. Auntie pulls away.

25

1 time Titi tries to throw Capixaba on the left, but Igor Rabelo intercepts with a cart to the side.

24

1 time Pikachu scores with Romarinho on the right wing, but, without spaces, returns to play with Ronald in the middle.

22

1 time Sasha gives Savio the first touch in the middle, but he is unarmed.

21

1 time Fortress puts a strong mark on the defense field.

20

1 time Marcelo Boeck tries to link directly to the attacking field, but Junior Alonso intercepts and retreats to version.

19

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes to the middle of the attacking field, but does not find spaces for the submission.

18

1 time Lucas Lima launches Romarinho on Rever’s back, on the left end of the great area. He crosses to the second post, where there was no one from Fortaleza, and Junior Alonso comes out playing.

17

1 time Ronald disputes the ball with Castilho in Fortaleza’s attacking field, but Rever controls the situation.

16

1 time Marcelo Benevenuto falls after a dispute with Savio and the match was stopped.

15

1 time ALMOST!!! Moiss receives a pass from Lucas Lima at the entrance of the area, tries to clean the mark and, in the rest, Pikachu shoots from outside the area, over the goal.

14

1 time Castilho receives a pass at the entrance to the area and is disarmed.

13

1 time Felipe disputes the ball in midfield and fouls Castilho.

12

1 time Ronald tries a throw to Moiss on the left and the ball goes wide.

11

1 time Sasha receives a pass from Savio at the entrance of the area, makes the turn and tries to pass the ball to Calebe, but Marcelo Boeck stays with her.

10

1 time Allan tries a long throw to Sasha on the left wing, but he heads it and the ball goes to the end line.

9

1 time Arana receives a throw on the left, escapes from Pikachu, plays for Castilho, but, without spaces, he returns to the middle of the attack field.

8

1 time Atltico-MG keep possession of the ball, but Fortaleza closes the gaps.

7

1 time Guga lifts the ball from the right end to the area and Fortaleza’s defense pushes it away from the top.

6

1 time Guga tries a cross from the right wing, but Titi blocks it to the side.

5

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes in midfield, looking for spaces.

4

1 time Atltico-MG tries to advance the midfield line, but Svio stops in the absence of Titi.

two

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Moiss makes the pivot at the entrance of the area and Romarinho sends a kick in the right corner of Everson.

two

1 time Yago Pikachu takes the free-kick from the left midfielder to the area and the defense of Atltico-MG pushes away from the top.

1

1 time Romarinho triggered in the left half and brought down by Igor Rabelo.

1

1 time Juninho Capixaba tries to launch Romarinho on the left wing and Rever intercepts the ball to the side.

0

1 time Atltico-MG play with black and white striped shirts and black shorts. Fortaleza wears blue, red and white striped shirts and blue shorts.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from the Fortress.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time The refereeing trio from Rio Grande do Sul: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima officiates the match, assisted by Leirson Peng Martins and Lcio Beiersdorf Flor. Daniel Nobre Bins commands VAR.

0

1 time Fortaleza starts the match with: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho and Moses.

0

1 time Atltico-MG is lined up with: Everson, Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Guilherme Castilho and Calebe; Svio and Eduardo Sasha.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. Mineiro’s thermometers read 18C.

0

1 time The absences of Fortaleza are Tinga, Robson and Hrcules, injured.

0

1 time Atltico-MG does not have Mariano and Nacho Fernndez, suspended, Keno, Zaracho and Jair, who are recovering from injuries. In addition, Hulk, with swelling in his right foot, will be spared.

0

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.

0

1 time On the field, there are two distinct realities in the competition: Atltico-MG is in 5th place, with 21 points, while Fortaleza is the runner-up with 10 points.