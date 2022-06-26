Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel Movie’s Biggest Mistake

Particularly appreciated by fans, this huge gathering of Marvel superheroes, which has grossed over 2 billion worldwide, also contains some flaws.

Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are a phenomenon of popularity around the world (and their series too!), grossing billions of dollars at the box office. Built with several phases and chapters, this world won over fans, leaving people feeling emotional at the movies – or in need of therapy. One of the audience’s favorites is Avengers: Infinity War, which features a great reunion of the heroes, but have you noticed a bizarre mistake in the long?

What is the story of Avengers: Infinity War?





In this 2018 film directed by the Russo brothers, the Avengers are separated after the events of Captain America: Civil War. However, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to face their greatest threat yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) – who wants to use the Infinity Stones to erase half of the universe’s beings in order to keep a swing in the galaxy. It is worth remembering that this is just the first part of the adventure, which would end in Avengers: Endgame, released the following year.

Avengers: Infinity War Gains New Meaning After Eternals: Theory Explains Why Doctor Strange Let Thanos Win

At the end of the movie, it’s the first time the Avengers have lost a battle, with Thanos fulfilling his psychopathic mission. With that, several characters turn to ashes, such as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), leaving an unusual dark end for Marvel. Fortunately, the remaining heroes find a way to save those lost after five years through time travel in Endgame. But that comes at a high cost: the sacrifices of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

What’s wrong with Avengers: Infinity War?

Praised by critics and the public, few people noticed some flaws in Avengers: Infinity War and we’re not talking about the mistakes made by the heroes in the fight against Thanos. The most striking of these multiple errors occurs in the last part of the feature film.

As Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the armies of Wakanda fight the hordes of Thanos on Earth, the Mad Titan faces the rest of the Avengers on his own planet and thus fights the Guardians of the Galaxy. , Spider-Man, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man.





You must look at the latter’s face to notice one of the film’s most striking flaws. In fact, as Tony Stark addresses Thanos from inside his armor, we can see that halfway through the scene, the appearance of his mustache completely changes between cuts. This is just one of the problems present in the feature, as other errors are hidden throughout the plot of Avengers: Infinity War.

For example, at the very beginning of the film, the sweater that Robert Downey Jr. wears on shoulders completely disappears from one shot to the next. A little later, in the original version of the feature film, we can also hear Chris Hemsworth – interpreter of Thor – incorrectly (and several times) the name of the planet Nidavellir. Did you notice any other flaws? Avengers: Infinity War is available exclusively in the Disney+ catalogue.