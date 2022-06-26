Bale ‘breaks’ official announcement and confirms his next club: ‘See you soon’

This Saturday (25), the Welshman confirmed that he is on his way to Los Angeles FC, from the United States.

as anticipated the ESPN, Gareth Bale is on his way to Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States. Who confirmed was the next striker, this Saturday (25).

In a post on social media, the Welshman published a video with the shirt of the North American club and wrote. “See you soon, Los Angeles”. Bale’s announcement on the networks was made even before Los Angeles confirmed his signing.

After not renewing with the Real MadridBale arrives free of charge and will sign for a year with the United States club, according to the ESPN. The weight booster may debut from the day July 7when you open the transfer window of the MLS.

He is yet another renowned reinforcement hired by the club, which recently announced the arrival of the Italian defender Giorgio ChielliniexJuventus and Italian selection.

In eight seasons with Real Madrid, Bale was part of five teams that won the Champions League and twice won the LaLiga. he scored 97 goals. It is worth remembering that Real Madrid paid 101 million euros (R$ 315 million, at the price at the time) to the tottenham in 2013.

See Bale’s post below: