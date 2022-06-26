Based on true story, thriller with Kristen Stewart is on Netflix

Famous for starring in the Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart has a versatile and prolific career in Hollywood. The actress, for example, was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Princess Diana in the drama Spencer. Stewart also gives an acting gig in the political thriller Seberg Contra Todos, which has just arrived on Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue.

Originally released in 2019, Seberg Against All – also found on Netflix under the original title Seberg – is a production by Benedict Andrews (UNA). The screenplay is by Joe Shrapnel (Rebecca) and Anna Waterhouse (Frankie & Alice).

In its original debut, Seberg Against All failed to win over the specialized critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only 36% approval. However, Kristen Stewart’s performance as the main character earned the actress high praise.

Based on a true story, Seberg Contra Todos has everything to conquer the Brazilian audience of Netflix. See below for everything about the film’s plot and cast.

Discover the story of Seberg Against All on Netflix

The plot of Seberg Contra Todos is based on the life, career, political trajectory and scandals of American actress Jean Seberg.

Born in 1938, Seberg spent half her life in France. In the country, the actress was immortalized as one of the icons of the “new wave” of French cinema, thanks to her unforgettable performance in the film Acossado, released by Jean Luc-Godard in 1960.

In his career, Jean Seberg acted in films such as Saint Joan, Bonjour Tristesse, Lilith and The Golden Adventures.

The actress was also one of the targets of COINTELPRO, an illegal FBI project aimed at “surveillance, infiltration, discredit and corrupt” political organizations seen as “subversive”.

Seberg Against All focuses on the effects of this project, and on the intense smear campaign directly ordered by J. Edgar Hoover, the head of the FBI.

“In the 1960s, actress Jean Seberg becomes the target of an FBI investigation for supporting the Black Panthers. Based on a true story,” states the official synopsis of Seberg Against All on Netflix.

Cast of Seberg Versus All Has Kristen Stewart and Marvel Stars

As we mentioned earlier, the cast of Seberg Against All is led by Kristen Stewart in the role of Jean Seberg.

Seen as one of today’s most promising actresses, Kristen Stewart is in films such as the biographical drama Spencer, the thriller Underwater, the romantic comedy Somebody Warns and the Charlie’s Angels reboot – not to mention the Twilight Saga.

British Jack O’Connell, from series like Skins and Godless, plays Jack Solomon, an FBI agent who follows in the footsteps of Jean Seberg.

Anthony Mackie – the Falcon from the MCU movies and series – is Hakim Jamal, an influential member of the Black Panthers organization.

Zazie Beetz, famous for performances in films like Deadpool 2 and Joker, plays Dorothy Jamal, an intrepid activist, Hakim’s wife.

The cast of Seberg Against All also includes Margaret Qualley (Maid), Colm Meaney (Hell on Wheels), Vince Vaughn (Jurassic Park: The Lost World), Yvan Attal (Ad Vitam), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal) and Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere).

Seberg Against All is available on Netflix; see the trailer below.