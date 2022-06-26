Between boos and applause, Flamengo wins América-MG and moves away from the Z4 of the Brasileirão

Amidst boos and applause from the more than 40,000 fans who went to Maracanã this Saturday, the Flamengo beat América-MG 3-0, with goals from Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta and Marinho. During victory – that removed Dorival Júnior’s team from the Z4 -, the crowd showed dissatisfaction with some athletes – including shirt 9 -, but also applauded, and a lot, other players, such as João Gomes.

With the result, Flamengo went to 18 points and moved away from Z4. Dorival Júnior’s team occupies, momentarily, the seventh position. América-MG, in turn, is in 15th place in the table, with 15 points.

FIRST TIME OF LOW INTENSITY

The first 25 minutes of the game passed without Flamengo and América-MG demanding a single save from the opposing goalkeepers. With markings without so much intensity and the difficulty in building attack plays, the match was concentrated in the middle.

As much as he had possession of the ball, Dorival Jr’s altered team had problems. The midfield provided little ammunition for the duo Gabi and Pedro. The one who tried the most was Rodinei, going to the bottom. It was the side himself, in a kick from outside the area, who took more danger to the rival goal.

PLAYER OR ARTIST? GABI ANSWERS…

Even without a shine, Flamengo was growing: Andreas, João Gomes and Gabi, twice, finished with some danger before 35. The goal, however, only came at 41. In Santos’ throw, Éder was beaten by Pedro, who turned and served Gabriel Barbosa. At first, shirt 9 played on the way out of the goal and opened the scoring at 41. And the celebration was in the Lil Gabi style, “throwing money” in the air and rhyming. Look here!

AND TEST THE RED-BLACK PATIENCE!

Flamengo came back more aggressive and, in about 10 minutes, had already created more chances to score than in the entire first half. However, the missed chances in sequence irritated the crowd and left the game open. Face to face with Matheus, shirt 9 lost two goals.

Afterwards, Gabi served Rodinei, who finished on top. At 7, Arrascaeta was fouled in the area. Shirt 9 went to the penalty and missed the third penalty in 32 charged by Flamengo. Substituted at 24, Gabi goal left the field amid boos and applause.

ARASCAETA ENDS THE DRAMA!

The minute after the substitution, Everton Ribeiro was launched by Pedro and left Arrascaeta in front of the goal: 2 to 0 and party at Maracanã!

To guarantee the victory, Flamengo still had Santos. The goalkeeper – back in the squad after 52 days – did well when required. The main interventions were in the submissions of Pedrinho and Aloísio.

The final minutes also served to feel the moment of certain players with the crowd. João Gomes received a standing ovation as he left the game. Andreas Pereira, close to saying goodbye to the club, was applauded, while Diego, who replaced shirt 18, received some boos.

In addition, Marinho received at the entrance of the area and scored the third for Flamengo. And the cry of “party in the favela” won Maraca!

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 3 X 0 AMERICA-MG

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: June 25, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Income/Audience: BRL 1,437,355.25 / 40,050 paying / 42,931 gifts

goals: Gabigol (1-0, 41’/1st), Arrascaeta (2-0, 25’/2nd) and Marinho (3-0, 46’/2nd)

Yellow card: João Gomes (FLA); Danilo Avelar (AMG)

Red card: There wasn’t.

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)



Saints; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes (Willian Arão, 38’/2ºT), Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira (Diego, 29’/2ºT) and Arrascaeta (Lázaro, 29’/2ºT); Gabi ((Everton Ribeiro, 24’/2nd) and Pedro (Marinho, 38’/2nd).

AMERICA-MG (Coach: Vagner Mancini)

​

Matheus Cavicholi; Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar and Marlon (Luan Patrick, 10’/2ºT); Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo, 27’/2nd), Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho, 10’/2ºT), Everaldo (Matheusinho, 27’/2ºT) and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio, 10’/2ºT).