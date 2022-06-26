Bodies of 22 youths found inside bar in South Africa | World

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of 22 young men whose bodies were found inside a popular pub in East London on Sunday.
A crowd follows the removal of at least 22 bodies of young men found inside a bar in East London, South Africa, on June 26, 2022. — Photo: Reuters
The local newspaper “Daily Dispatch” says the bodies were thrown on chairs and tables with no visible signs of violence. Police still do not know the cause of death.
According to local police chief Tembinkosi Kinana, the bodies were found by residents of the bar area, which is in the Scenery Park neighborhood, about 3 kilometers from the city center and also serves as a nightclub.
Residents of East London, South Africa, watch crews work outside a bar where at least 22 youths were found dead, on June 26, 2022. — Photo: Reuters
“We will take the bodies for autopsy to find out the causes of death,” said city health department spokeswoman Siyanda Manana.
All the dead were between 18 and 20 years old., according to the police. Images recorded on social media show that the place and surroundings were full on Saturday night (25).
The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, spoke about the case and lamented the deaths.
“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the 22 teenagers who lost their lives at the bar in Scenery Park, East London, earlier this morning,” the president said in a statement on social media.
The owner of the place, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told the television channel eNCA that he also does not know what happened and that he received a warning to go to the place only on Sunday morning (26).
“I still don’t know what happened, but when they called me on Sunday morning they told me that the bar was very full,” he said.