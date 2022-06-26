Botafogo x Fluminense: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

After two big wins in a row, the Botafogo welcomes Fluminense this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Glorioso started the day in ninth place, with the same 18 points as Tricolor.

Despite the good moment, Botafogo has countless problems. In the “Batalha do Beira-Rio”, last Sunday, coach Luís Castro, defender Philipe Sampaio and midfielder Lucas Piazon were expelled, and midfielders Kayque and Patrick de Paula received the third yellow card – all are suspended.

In addition, Alvinegro has a full medical department. To make matters worse, defender Carli, midfielders Luís Oyama and Del Piage, midfielder Chay and striker Erison did not train on the field last Friday and can be considered doubts for the classic.

Botafogo embezzlement

Carlinhos (knee ligament injury), Gustavo Sauer (ankle arthroscopy), Diego Gonçalves (thigh pain), Lucas Fernandes, Victor Sá and Barreto are in the medical department, while Rafael is in transition. Defender Philipe Sampaio, midfielders Kayque and Patrick de Paula, midfielder Lucas Piazon and coach Luís Castro are suspended.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Joel Carli, left-back Hugo, midfielder Chay and forwards Vinícius Lopes and Erison are Botafogo players hanging with two yellow cards. If any of them receive a new card this Sunday, they will miss the team against Red Bull Bragantino, on the 4th, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

The opponent – ​​Fluminense

After the victory over Cruzeiro last Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil, coach Fernando Diniz should repeat the Fluminense team for the classic against Botafogo. The only doubt is Nonato, who suffered a blow in the match held at Maracanã. If he can’t act, Wellington must play.

tickets

The sale takes place over the internet and at the North ticket office of the Nilton Santos Stadium, from 10 am, with tickets costing from R$ 30. More than 26 thousand tickets had already been sold in advance, and the East Superior and East sectors Bottom are sold out.

Where to watch Botafogo vs Fluminense

The classic will be broadcast on TV Globo throughout Brazil, except for the states of SC, SP, RS, PR, GO, MT, MS and AL, with narration by Luiz Roberto and comments by Pedrinho Roger Flores and Salvio Spinola at Central of Whistle. by the system pay per viewPremiere shows the match to the entire country, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Grafite and Lédio Carmona and Fernanda Colombo at Central do Apito.

Arbitration

The CBF designated a trio from the Gaucho Federation for the classic. Anderson Daronco, from the FIFA team, is the referee, assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (also from FIFA) and Michael Stanislau. VAR will be commanded by Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and assisted by Marcus Vinicius Gomes, both from MG.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X FLUMINENSE

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/26/2022 – 16:00h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Globo (except SC, SP, RS, PR, GO, MT, MS and AL) and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Victor Cuesta; Saravia, Tchê Tchê, Luís Oyama (Breno), Chay and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Erison (Matheus Nascimento) – Coach: Vítor Severino.

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Wellington) and Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Cano and Arias – Coach: Fernando Diniz..

Brazilian Championship standings: