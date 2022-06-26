Boy with cerebral palsy in love with planes travels in one for the first time – JORNAL FLORIPA

Hygor, who moved the viewers of Jornal Nacional a month ago when he saw a plane cabin, now traveled with his family from Goiânia, where he lives, to Campinas and fulfilled another dream. Boy with cerebral palsy in love with planes travels in one for the first time

The little boy Hygor, who a month ago appeared in Jornal Nacional fulfilling his dream of seeing planes, has now gone further.

The dream of the boy in love with airplanes will take off.

“After his visit, the aviation community rallied. That’s what needed to happen, right? That we were able to make this Hygor dream come true”, says Rodrigo Côrtes, executive manager of airports.

Hygor is eight years old and was born with cerebral palsy. Passionate about aviation, he visited an airport last month for the first time. Since then, the routine of seeing the takeoffs and landings at the airport in Goiânia from afar has not changed. But the time has come to have the full experience.

“We have a charming customer on board: Hygor, who will surely remember today’s flight with great affection! We were very happy to be part of this very special moment, and we wish Hygor an unforgettable day in Campinas, under a blue sky, full of joys”, announced the flight attendant at the time of takeoff, to the applause of the other passengers.

Through the window, the city is getting smaller.

“Never, not even in my wildest dreams, did I imagine this here”, was touched by Sônia Brito, Hygor’s mother.

After seeing a plane up close and realizing the dream of the first flight, Hygor’s family was able to make a plane take off in Campinas – of course in an airline flight simulator, where the pilots do their training.

The stimulus to do what she likes most brought Dona Sônia a surprise. “He is sitting, he is getting up, my daughter. Are you watching? Alone!” she cheered.

“This love he developed for aviation and flying is a love that is born with many people. Flying is a dream, it’s magical. Living this magic together with him was very special”, said Ariana Cruz, general manager of marketing and product at Azul.

“This will stay in his head for many years, because it was unforgettable, not only for him, but for us too, who we accompany”, says the boy’s mother.

