Brazil beats Bulgaria and goes in search of a spot in the Nations League finals | volleyball

Brazil set the pace with their third consecutive victory in the Volleyball Nations League. This Sunday, the men’s team defeated Bulgaria by 3 sets to 0, partial 25/21, 25/19 and 25/22, a game that ended the second phase of the championship. In Sofia, home of the Bulgarians, Renan Dal Zotto’s team showed more confidence on the court and now travels to Japan in sixth place overall. The top eight qualify for the finals, in Bologna, Italy, July 20-24.

Even without the presence on the court of the opposite Alan, out of action after an Achilles tendon injury during the match against Iran, captain Bruninho knew how to exploit the attack with Leal, Isac and young Darlan, who for the first time was a starter and highlight of the match. In the next phase, Brazil will face Germany, Canada, France and Japan and need to finish in the top eight to continue in the search for the title.

– It was gratifying to see a guy as young as him play in this atmosphere that is not easy and I am very proud. I hope it’s just the beginning of a brilliant career. He did it for his brother, because the last days were not easy for Alan – highlighted Bruninho, on the performance of Darlan, his brother’s replacement on the court.

In a melting pot in Sofia in favor of the hosts, the game started balanced, with an emphasis on young Nikolov from the Bulgarian side, aged only 18, and Darlan, aged 20, from Brazil, showing all the ability of the rookies in the attack. Despite the difficulty of being able to stop the rival’s serve, Brazil got important points in the blockade. With Bruninho setting up the attack between Leal and Darlan, the team managed to stay ahead on the scoreboard and closed the first set with a serve point from the captain, 25-21.

Leal opened the second set scoring for Brazil, but stopped at the next point in the home team’s block, which followed in point-to-point dispute throughout the match. If Lucarelli impressed in the defense in difficult balls and in the wall of the blockade, Bulgaria had Dimitrov & Cia. safe on the attack. Bruninho read the game well, blocked the aisle in an attempt to start and knew how to distribute the balls between Flavio, Isac and Darlan. Brazil took advantage, had the set point and closed at 25 to 19, with Isac’s wall in the net.

The pressure from the stands grew in the third set, pushing Bulgaria onto the court to prevent Brazil from closing the match. But with the security of two sets of advantage, the selection knew how to seize the moment and kept the strong attack between Leal and Darlan. Atanasov pressed alongside Asparonov, and the Bulgarian attack even touched the score, but Renan Dal Zotto’s team secured a 25-22 victory. At the end of the match, the players hugged teammate Alan, who watched the match bleachers.

Brazil in the League of Nations

First stage (Brasilia – Brazil)

06/08 – Brazil 3 x 0 Australia (25/14, 25/18 and 25/21)

06/09 – Brazil 3 x 1 Slovenia (25/21, 21/25, 25/20 and 25/16)

06/11 – Brazil 1 x 3 USA (25/21, 25/27, 20/25 and 20/25)

06/12 – Brazil 0 x 3 China (23/25, 30/32 and 23/25)

Second stage (Sofia – Bulgaria)

06/22 – Brazil 1 x 3 Poland (16/25, 25/22, 16/25 and 22/25)

06/23 – Brazil 3 x 0 Serbia (25/18, 26/24 and 25/17)

06/24 – Brazil 3 x 0 Iran (30/28, 25/23 and 25/19)

06/26 – Brazil 3 x 0 Bulgaria (25/21, 25/19 and 25/22)