Brazil has the third fastest broadband internet in Latin America, according to a survey

Brazil appeared in third position in a ranking that brought together Latin American countries with the fastest fixed internet. With an average speed among Internet users of 90.16 Mbpswe are behind Chile and Uruguay, 1st and 2nd, respectively. The data are from a survey by Speedtest and Statista on internet speed in the world, and were released by the website CupomValido.com.br. Interestingly, Brazil’s position follows the same line in another study on the mobile connection in Latin America.

Chile had the highest average speed, with 197.59 Mpbs. Afghanistan is the country with the slowest internet in the world, with an average speed of just 1.63 Mbps. Followed by Cuba (1.91 Mbps), Turkmenistan (2.05 Mbps) and Yemen (2.63 Mbps). When considering all the countries surveyed, the average speed is 60.76 Mbps for the download. Another highlight for Brazil is that we surpassed nations developedsuch as Germany (71.58 Mbps), United Kingdom (62.55 Mbps) and Italy (52.82 Mbps).

However, Brazil did not perform well in terms of cost. Among the 110 countries analyzed, our country occupies the 78th position in the ranking. It takes 411 minutes (or 6 hours and 51 minutes) of work per month to pay for the cheapest internet plan.

Israel is the first country in the world ranking, requiring only 19 minutes of work per month. At the other end, Nigeria is the country that has the most expensive internet in the world. Nigerians need to work 2,133 minutes (or more than 35 hours) per month. To discover the relative cost of the internet according to the purchasing power of each country, the study carried out a ranking of the amount of work hours needed to purchase the cheapest internet plan in each country. And you, what is your broadband internet plan? Are you satisfied with it? Tell us in the comments below!

