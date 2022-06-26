Captain Marvel’s Short Haircut Could Have a Devastating Origin

Just like each movie Tony Stark appeared wearing different armor, apparently this is also true of Captain Marvel’s different haircuts in the movies.

Her solo film shows the character with longer, wavier hair, while in the film’s post-credits scene and at the beginning of Avengers: Endgamethe heroine has long straight hair.

5 years pass and we see, during the final battle against Thanos, that Captain Marvel is now with short hair. More recently, the heroine appeared in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi with hair very similar to the one seen in his solo film.

But the point here is, was there any special reason why Captain Marvel cut her hair short? There is a theory that tries to explain this to us, although there is still nothing confirmed that it really was that or not.

To understand we must go back to WandaVisionwhere Monica Rambeau, after returning from disappearance, discovers that her mother died two years after Thanos snapped half the life of the universe.

At that same moment, she discovers that her mother, Maria Rambeau, fought cancer but could not overcome the disease and ended up dying.

For those who don’t remember, Maria is Captain Marvel’s best friend in her 2019 solo movie, which shows very well what their friendship was like and how important they were to each other.

Thus, fans theorize that during Maria Rambeau’s struggle with cancer, Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, cut or shaved her hair to show support for her friend during chemotherapy.

Does this theory make sense to you? Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

