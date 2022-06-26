Captain Marvel’s Star Is Being Canceled Over An Indian Film; understand

The cancellation on social networks has targeted more and more artists and not even the star of captain Marvel, brie larson, managed to get rid of it. All because of the movie that the actress starred in five years ago.

On Twitter, an internet user recalled the existence of a romantic comedy starring Brie Larson. called Basmati Bluesthe film follows a scientist who is sent to India and tries to sell a genetically modified rice she created.

However, according to the netizen, Larson’s film is “incredibly racist and insulting“, stating that the production takes to cinemas all stereotypes about the country and its population.

However, Brie Larson herself apologized for the movie and looks avoid talking about the subject to avoid this type of comment. According to the actress’ fans, Larson would have accepted to make the film at a time when she was having difficulty finding other roles in Hollywood.

While Marvel is keeping the film’s scripts under wraps, some news about the sequel captain marvel have already been made public.

Behind the scenes, the film underwent some important changes in its production team and, especially, in its direction.

While the first film was directed by the duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the second film will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Some important names are already cast in the film. In addition to Brie Larson, the appearances of Kamala Khan, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Iman Vellani are already confirmed.

As for the plot of the film, it is possible to speculate that Carol Danvers may go out in search of her identity, trying to know as much about herself as possible, possibly rebuilding bonds and friendships.

It is also possible to deduce that the character sets out to seek revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, as promised at the end of the first film. There is still a possibility that the film will address the events after Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, Samuel L. Jackson stated that the film would undergo some reshoots. If you don’t experience major delays, captain marvel 2 will hit theaters in July 2023.

