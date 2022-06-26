CBLOL 2022: Boal celebrates debut and jokes: “I wish I had played a little more” | lol

RED Canids put Felipe “Boal” into play in the third week of CBLOL 2022: Topo replaced Guilherme “Guigo” and had a discreet performance in the victory against Flamengo Los Grandes. In a press conference after the game, Boal celebrated the opportunity and the good debut, but joked that he would have liked to have appeared more in the match.

“I’m not going to lie I wish I’d done a little more, but it was also really good. It’s always good to win, especially in this kind of super controlled game. I believe that not much happened in the Top part was due to the fact that TitaN won very strongly in Bot. I’m very happy that the game went so smoothly, obviously I wanted to play a little more, but I’m still satisfied with today – confessed the player.

1 of 1 Boal, RED Canids player at CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Boal, RED Canids player at CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Dueling had some special tastes for Boal. One of them was to find Flamengo, who was his team in the last split. According to him, one of the RED Canids technicians would like to see him put the “law of the ex” into practice:

— Our coach thought I was playing well these past few weeks and he really wanted to see me play against my old team. The news was a little funny, but I liked it, it’s great to be playing, especially on stage – narrated Boal.

Another specificity was the duel against Arthur “Tutsz”, his longtime friend:

— We’ve been friends for many years, we met when I was about 14 years old, nowadays we’re 19. In the beginning we always agreed that we would play together. It was supposed to happen at KaBuM, in the first split he joined, but some things happened along the way and it didn’t happen, but we managed to play at Fla – said Boal.