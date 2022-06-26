Chelsea owner meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager in Portugal

This Saturday afternoon (25), the newspaper ‘The Athletic’ reported that the owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, met with Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, in Portugal last week. Also according to the vehicle, a possible move of the shirt 7 to Chelsea was discussed, as the player would be willing to leave Manchester United.

However, despite this conversation, the English do not say that Chelsea will continue with the idea of ​​signing him, as values ​​also need to be discussed. On the other hand, United do not want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the team.

Last Thursday (23), the Spanish newspaper ‘As’ reported that Bayern Munich are interested in the player and could even try to exchange for Lewandowski, who intends to leave Germany in this transfer window.

A day later, the ‘The Telegraph’ revealed that Boehly has pledged to release around €230m from the Blues’ coffers for signings ahead of next season. Until that moment, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was not among the main quoted in the squad.