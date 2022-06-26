Corinthians formalizes proposal of 1.5 million euros for Erick Pulgar

Fiorentina wants to receive around 4 million euros for the 28-year-old Chilean, but was notified with a proposal from Corinthians

Corinthians formalized a proposal of 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.31 million at the current price) for the hiring of Erick Pulgar, as determined by the GOAL. The offer was sent to Fiorentina this Friday (24) through an intermediary.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

The Italians intend to receive around 4 million euros (R$ 22.15 million) for the sale of the athlete, who is in his last year of contract – the contract expires in June 2023.

In addition, there is another impediment to the negotiation. The player would like to continue in Europe during the next season. There is a desire to play on the continent, even if it is for another league. The Chilean does not want to return to South America at this time.

Choice of editors

Erick Pulgar, 28, played for Galatasaray on loan in 2021/22. In the period, he made 11 games for the team, without scoring goals or providing assists.

The midfielder is not the only name that appears as an option for Corinthians in the current football market. The club is also trying to hire Yuri Alberto, who is about to leave Zenit, from Russia. The athlete must transfer to Corinthians in this transfer window.