Corinthians futsal has a gala performance and thrashes Assoeva away from home in the National League

the Corinthians his best performance in the current edition of the National Futsal League, he created a lot with the ball at his feet, made several tackles in the attack and scored a 6-1 rout over Assoeva this Sunday afternoon. The duel was held at Parque do Chimarrão gymnasium, in Venâncio Aires, Rio Grande do Sul.

The goals of the alvinegra team were scored by Tatinho, twice, Kaue, twice, Levy and Lucas Oliveira. The dominance was such that Timão managed to use a total of 13 athletes in its rotation during the 40 minutes.

The result makes Timão surpass Assoeva in the leaderboard, reaching 25 points, in fifth place in the tournament.

Hang in there, Faithful! Corinthians futsal returns to play for the Futsal League only on Monday, July 4th, against Blumenau, at Parque São Jorge. Before, however, he faces AABB on Thursday, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Paulista Futsal Championship.

The game

Escalation

Deividy Hadson sent a quintet to the court that he considers maximum strength. The team started the game with Lucas Oliveira, Allan, Tatinho, Levy and Deives. During the game, of course, the coach promoted a rotation in the team.

First time

The game started practically 1 to 0 for Corinthians. With only 18 seconds of ball rolling, a rehearsed play from the side gave the São Paulo club the advantage on the scoreboard. Tatinho played short for Allan, who combed the ball and, upon attracting the mark, left a heel for Tatinho himself.

With the space open between the two markers, Tatinho filled his foot and counted on a backhand from the goalkeeper to open the marker. It was the harbinger of a great game that was coming in the early half.

Timão managed to impose a strong rhythm, mainly in the marking. He stole balls in a row in the attacking field and only sinned for not being able to finish the plays in goal. Alves had two balls with the goalkeeper beaten and ended up wasting it, for example.

The alvinegro control was only threatened after seven minutes of the ball rolling. After a foul charged by Assoeva, Lé pushed the ball away and, in a movement with his left arm, ended up grabbing the opponent’s neck. The referee saw an elbow and expelled the Corinthians player from the court.

The red card made Corinthians naturally retract, but the team passed unscathed after two minutes of inferiority. Lucas Oliveira only practiced a good defense in the period, an example of the safety in the alvinegra marking.

With the quintets evenly matched, Timão regained the upper hand and had many chances to extend the lead. In the main one, when there were two minutes left, Allan launched a three-way counterattack against the goalkeeper.

He took it to the opponent’s area and rolled to Tatinho, who tried to hit the plate in the right corner. Vitinho practiced great defense, but another pass from Tatinho would leave two Corinthians without a goalkeeper to finish.

Second time

Corinthians once again scored a goal at the beginning of a period. After wasting a counterattack, Timão started the move calmly and went out working on the bottom with Allan. He activated Tatinho, who boarded with Deives and advanced. Close to the area, he kicked a cross and saw Levy push it towards the goal at the second post. Every coach’s dream.

The goal stunned the hosts even more, so much so that the third goal was not long in coming. Guilherme tried to hit the side quickly for the home team, but he delivered on Tatinho’s foot. Facing the goal, the Corinthians winger hit hard in the right corner to apply the 3 to 0 in favor of the visitors.

The Corinthians kept the rhythm even rotating the holders and got the 4 to 0 at five minutes. Yan found Lucas Martins face to face with the goalkeeper. The winger stopped the opponent, but kept the rebound and returned it to Yan. With a lot of class, the winger gave Kaue a finish without a goalkeeper and scored his own.

The advantage made Timão slow down and the punishment took a while. Kaue lost the ball in the defense field – he complained a lot about the foul, but the referee ordered him to continue -, Lima kept it and activated Caio Pedro, finishing under Lucas to score the first of the home team.

It didn’t take Kaue long to forget about the move, though. About 20 seconds later, he turned easily over Caio’s mark and went free, face to face with Vitinho. Calmly, he touched between the goalkeeper’s legs and made it 5 to 1.

The team controlled the actions from there and only two more events drew attention in the final minutes. In the first, Lucas Oliveira cut a pass inside his area and, as the opponent was with the line goalkeeper, he ended up scoring the sixth goal. In the next minute, he took a direct free kick from Everton.

