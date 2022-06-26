Corinthians reappears and starts preparation to face Boca | Corinthians

Corinthians performed again at CT Joaquim Grava this Sunday, the day after the goalless draw against Santos, for the Brasileirão, and started preparing to face Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

This Sunday, those who played more than 45 minutes in the classic did only regenerative work inside the CT. The others went to the field and did a training in reduced field.

For Tuesday, Timão will not have Maycon, due to a muscle injury, or Cantillo, suspended by Conmebol for expulsion in the first phase against the same Boca.

Title holder in the tie against Santos, midfielder Du Queiroz left with pain and will be reevaluated.

Cássio during training with Corinthians this Sunday — Photo: Jô Ribeiro/Ag Corinthians

In addition to him, four other athletes have already been absent in the last game and may continue to be problems: João Victor (with pain in his right ankle from a hit against Santos); Gil (with injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) and Renato Augusto (discomfort in one of the calves). In Saturday’s press conference, the coach did not guarantee the return of anyone:

Vítor Pereira will only have training this Monday to define the team. A possible Corinthians can be Cássio, Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

With a full squad, Corinthians will do one more training session this Monday afternoon, the last one to face Boca Juniors.

