‘Crimes of the Future’: David Cronenberg’s controversial horror with Kristen Stewart gets a premiere date in Brazil

The controversial terror’Crimes of the Future‘, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, won a premiere date in Brazil.

MUBI will release the film in theaters on July 14, and on its streaming platform on July 29.

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE. David Cronenberg’s shocking return to body horror, starring Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen & Kristen Stewart. In cinemas on July 14th in partnership with @o2playfilmes, available on the platform from July 29. A MUBI release. pic.twitter.com/LyeNLeuLoY — MUBI Brasil (@mubibrasil) June 23, 2022

“There are some very strong scenes. I mean, I’m sure we’re going to have strikes in the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of it. Some people who saw the movie said they think the last 20 minutes will be very difficult for people and there will be a lot of downtime.”

In addition to driving, Cronenberg also signs the script.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a performance art celebrity, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde spectacles. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows her steps when a mysterious group is revealed. Your mission? Use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Scott Speedman, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty and others are also part of the cast.

