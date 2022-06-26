Did it go bad, Flamengo? Speculated at the club, Orellano defines the future

Argentine press reported that red-black was eyeing the midfielder

Flamengo beat América-MG 3-0 and brought some peace to the crowd. The victory left the team at the top of the Brazilian Championship table and brings hope for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, against Tolima.

Behind the scenes, the red-black board continues to seek reinforcements for the cast of Dorival Júnior. A name recently speculated was that of midfielder Luca Orellano, from Vélez Sarsfield.

Orellano is a midfielder, is 22 years old and is considered one of the jewels of Argentine football. With a lot of talent and good games, the player was speculated in Flamengo and in clubs in Latin America. Nonetheless, according to the Argentine press, the midfielder will remain at Vélez.

“End of the soap opera: Orellano stays at Vélez. América do México doesn’t have the money to hire him. From Flamengo they never called, they just showed interest, and São Paulo’s offer was refused. At Vélez they reaffirm the decision: in this window, Luca (Orellano) is not for sale,” reported journalist Martin Etcheverry.

Low termination fine

Despite being considered one of the jewels of Argentine football, Luca Orellano has a low release clause. According to the portal Throwthe midfielder’s fine is US$8 million (R$42 million).

