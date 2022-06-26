Director explains why Peter took center stage in The Great

Despite all of Catarina’s moves (Elle Fanning) in The Greatis Peter (Nicholas Hoult) that stands out in the second season of the series. With Catherine ruling Russia, Peter has a few opportunities to undo her coup, but refuses.

Instead, he spends a good part of the second season trying to tame his passions, improve himself, and win Catarina’s love. But all this becomes more complicated when her mother (Gillian Anderson) appears and starts chasing Peter.

In an interview for the website IndieWireHoult and series creator Tony McNamara, discussed Peter’s journey throughout the second season. The two see Peter’s manner as a very important part of how the show conveys its tone.

“It really combines low swearing and half-absurd humor and also incredibly smart moments,” McNamara said.

For Hoult, the speed at which jokes are said and the incredibly wide turns that McNamara’s dialogue can take from intellectual to low-level and back again.

“They’re a map in Peter’s mind, which is a lot of fun to unpack as an actor because you can play so many different levels within something.”

The moment Hoult and McNamara found all of Peter’s ways this season came in Episode 10, Weddingin which he apologizes to Catarina for all her shortcomings.

“You would never have imagined that this was possible.”

For McNamara, everything Peter and Catarina do is political, and so their relationship has a unique sense of scale and consequence. This allows Hoult and McNamara to make every balance of Peter’s personality excitingly charged.

“He wants her to forgive him and that’s his first thing. But there’s also this other aspect of it. He’s hung up on this kill-or-die situation, in a way, and there’s an element of, like, ‘I really don’t know what I’m going to do,'” McNamara said of Peter’s confession at the wedding reception.

The Great can be watched on Starzplay.

