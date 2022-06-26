Djokovic: ‘I don’t have permission to enter the US’

London, England) – Six times champion on grass at the All England Club, the Serbian Novak Djokovic arrives for the dispute of this highly rated. Seed 1, he will debut in the competition against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon, in what will be his first official game on this floor, having only played an exhibition match at the traditional Hurlingham Club, beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime with authority.

“So far everything is going well. I didn’t play in tournaments before Wimbledon, but I’ve had success here in the same situation. Over the years, I’ve learned to adapt quickly to the surface, so there’s no reason to think I can’t do it again. I am very happy and happy to be back in the tournament that was always my childhood dream, the one I always wanted to win”, said the Serbian, who hopes to maintain the sequence of titles in the competition.

Even if he defends the title, Djokovic will lose the 2,000 points he won last year, as this year Wimbledon will not give points because of the veto to Russians and Belarusians. It’s something that affects other players more than me. I don’t mean the points aren’t important, of course they are, but not as they were until recently. Now I don’t chase the rankings as much as I did before I broke the record for weeks at number 1.”

“After that, it’s not a priority for me. I understand that over 90% of those who play, as well as those who don’t, will be most affected by the points issue. Of course, this year I didn’t have the opportunity to defend 4,000 points, 2,000 in Australia and 2,000 here. It affects my ranking, but my priorities are different,” added the current world number 3.

In addition, Djokovic will also not be able to defend the 1,200 points of the runner-up at the US Open. “As of today I know that I am not allowed to enter the United States, I am aware of that, so I have extra motivation to do well here. I’ll have to wait and see what happens. I would love to go there, but today is not possible. I can’t do much, it’s something that depends on the government to allow unvaccinated people in the country”, said the Serb, reinforcing that he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Asked about the ban on Russians and Belarusians, Novak did not shy away from taking a stand. “I understand the frustration of the Ukrainian people towards Russia and what is happening. As a child of war, I know what it’s like to be in your shoes. It’s a very sensitive subject. Anything you say will be judged one way or another. I understand both sides, but banning them from playing isn’t fair. I don’t see how they contributed to anything that’s going on,” he concluded.