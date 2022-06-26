‘Doctor Strange 2’: DELETED Scene from the film would show the violent death of one of the characters in the film

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ arrived on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 22, and a deleted scene from the film was revealed.

According to Heroic Hollywood, the director Sam Raimi revealed that Baron Mordo’s version 616 (Chiwetel Ejiofor) would be violently killed by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

The Enchantress would aggressively rip the character’s head off and take it to Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

In addition to the scene that was cut, an alternate version of the character would also appear with the Illuminati, along with Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Another deleted scene shows a flashback of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) commenting on the Strange-Palmer Method, a surgical technique that would make people walk again, which he developed with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

The sequence ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ managed to surpass the impressive mark of $945 million at the worldwide box office.

In the United States, the film grossed US$ 407.4 million. In the international market, US$ 537.8 million.

Sam Raimi drives.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.

