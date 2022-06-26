Dorival Júnior can gain reinforcement in Flamengo’s midfield, according to journalist

the board of Flamengo remains active in the ball market to seek reinforcements for the squad of coach Dorival Júnior, who recently arrived at the Club. After losing the dispute for midfielder Enzo Fernández to Benfica, from Portugal, the red-black leaders now focus on bringing another player to the midfield.

Agustín Martegani, attacking midfielder for San Lorenzo, from Argentina, is the focus of the Flamengo board, which according to journalist Leandro Alves, from ESPN in the neighboring country, is already with representatives in Buenos Aires for talks with the “hermana” team in order to close the business and return with the “yes” to Brazil.

Still without sending an official proposal to San Lorenzo, the Argentine team expected this document until Monday (27). But Flamengo is not alone to hire the midfielder, Monza, from Italy is also interested in the player, in addition to him, a Club that was trying to hire the athlete but that didn’t succeed was Hellas Verona (ITA).

Agustín Martegani is 22 years old and was revealed by San Lorenzo in the 2019/2020 season. However, it was the following year that he gained visibility and a following in the main team. This year he has scored three goals and given three assists in the 18 games he has played. Boca Juniors and Independiente, also from Argentina, have already sounded out the player.

Flamengo won in this round of the Brazilian Championship. When facing América-MG, at Maracanã, the Rubro-Negra team made it 3-0 and secured the three points in the leaderboard that made the team climb to seventh place, with 18 points. So far in the competition the team has six defeats, three draws and five wins.