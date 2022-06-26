Dorival wants Andreas Pereira to stay at Flamengo: “The best signing at the moment” | Flamengo

Coach Dorival Júnior has no doubts about the importance of Andreas Pereira for his team. After another good performance with the red-black shirt and about to have the loan contract terminated, the coach was very clear about the midfielder’s permanence in a press conference after the 3-0 over América-MG.

– For me it would be very important, the best signing we would make at the moment would be the maintenance of Andreas. I hope the president can find a way and leave him here. He is a different player, who fits in any circumstances, in every way. Participatory, intelligent to act. I have no doubt that he can grow a lot in our team.

Despite the 3-0 victory over América-MG, there was no party the entire time at Maracanã. Especially after the penalty missed by Gabriel Barbosa. After missing the third penalty kick with the Flamengo shirt in 35 kicks, the striker was booed when he took the ball. Upon being replaced by Dorival, he alternated between boos and applause. For Dorival, the oscillation is normal.

– First, I think the position of the fans is sovereign and must always be respected, by all of us. Gabriel is a very important player for Flamengo. If memory serves me right, the top scorer of the new Maracanã. A player who has been responding for years. And a player the fans trust. He may be going through a moment of instability, but Gabriel I have trusted more deeply since 2015, because we were together, at Santos, but I know his ability and definition.

– Gabriel is the type of player that the ball is looking for inside the area. In a few moments, he has a swing, like any professional. We know that heaven and hell in football are just a foot apart. It’s a ball in, a ball out. A championship won, a championship lost. It is a plot that repeats itself. But he is not a player who no longer has the confidence of all of us and will continue to be. In the next round he will decide in our favor and the fan knows he can trust a player like that.

With the result, Flamengo rises – provisionally – to seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 18 points. The next match of the competition is on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 15th round. Before that, Fla travels to Colombia, where they face Tolima on Wednesday for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, at 21:30.

Check out other responses from the press conference

Engagement in midfield

– I believe that we had an important balance in the match due to the marking strength we had. That marking force that was initiated by the attackers. When we lost some of these strengths we started to move because then they started to have more freedom in the ball release. But it was a midfield that completed itself, which had the strength to score, speed in the exchange of passes and moments of transition.

– I believe that all the players who entered also responded and that made the midfield feel very consistent during the 90 minutes. It gives the impression that because we have three men with a little more strength, but in reality, when everyone participates, the plays are filtered and end up making the work of each one easier. I credit to this dedication we had to find a great result.

– I think we have to think game by game. From the end of the Atlético-MG match to here, we only had two and a half days. And can you imagine what it’s like to start a recovery having to sleep at dawn and already be on the field two and a half days later, facing a team that didn’t play in the middle of the week, that certainly prepared very well so that they could face us. I always have the idea that we need to be remaking the group all the time, so that everyone feels important.

– The players are here because they have the ability. Characteristics change from one to the other, this is normal, but they need to feel important, participating at all times in everything that is happening, and in opportunities to give their message. I think that’s the intention. It’s not saving, it’s injecting those who are physically better at that moment and especially who are prepared, trained.

– Players are starting to understand this philosophy, feeling comfortable on the pitch. Even in the two matches we lost to Atlético, we already felt it. So, it’s all a matter of time. We will still need many things. And with each game we study the best possible formation for that game. We will have different matches, we will need different players.

– What I see is that João is acquiring a court, he is improving. We played with Arão, João and Andreas and the midfield gave a great response there in Minas. Now, with the entry of Thiago Maia in the same way, we continue to respond. Based on the performance of the two (Andreas and João), what the group has been showing is the growth of the two. We don’t have pillars on top of the two, but they are completing what the team has been doing.

– It’s a shame the result didn’t come in Belo Horizonte, because we played a high level match. Atletico deserved their goals. But we also did and had opportunities, with a little whim we would have had better luck. The team is evolving. I hope we keep it, even in the defeats, we pointed out that the performances had been different since the first match against Internacional.

Brigade Flamengo in the Brasileirão

– First the recovery work. We have to try to slow down as much as possible and get closer to those in front. And then we’ll assess what we’ll be able to do over the course of the season. We have had a difficult time, the team is going through a difficult time, all of you are following the results, consecutive matches away from home.

– Games that we will have to have a very big delivery and catching our team oscillating, trying to regain confidence. We have to speed up the process and get the points. It’s no use doing math, the distance is great, but we have to believe. Maybe in a final moment we will have breath and confidence rescued for the best of results.

– It’s all a matter of time. The player needs a sequel, we know that. Sequence that I haven’t been able to give to some of them. Vito and others. I will always believe that the player recovers. I will only give up a player when he gives up his status. Otherwise, I will always insist. Players do not stop acting, they lose confidence at times or others, but they are players who are at Flamengo not by chance, and if they are here it is because they have many qualities.

Fight in three competitions

– I guarantee you a lot of work, dedication and trying to rescue that happy and vibrant team that we’ve always seen. Something you can be sure we will look for. Now, how will it happen, results, they are not predictable, you cannot measure them. You work, dedicate yourself, with intensity, with delivery, with dedication, in all areas of the club. And the results are sometimes not what you deserve. Dedication and delivery will not be lacking, which is what we are doing. I just said, in football heaven and hell are only a foot apart.

