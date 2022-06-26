Dorival wins options at Flamengo before the Libertadores round of 16

Flamengo’s victory over América-MG by 3-0 at Maracanã, last Saturday, valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian, had a “double importance”. That’s because the red-black climbed the table and expanded the range of options for coach Dorival Júnior in the round of 16 of the Cup Liberators.

In front of América-MG, coach Dorival Júnior promoted seven changes in relation to the team that faced Atlético, in the middle of the week, for the Copa do Brasil. Thus, Santos, Rodinei, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Ayrton Lucas, Thiago Maia and Pedro gained an opportunity in the starting lineup. All had a consistent performance and arrived with high morale to face Tolima-COL.

The attitude of making the changes, as explained by Dorival, is not to spare the players, but to put on the field who is physically better at that moment. In this way, everyone receives an opportunity, shows their football and, consequently, feels important to the team. The coach even believes that the philosophy has been embraced by the group.

– The players who are here are because they have the capacity. Sometimes characteristics change from one to another, it’s a normal fact. They have to feel important, participating in everything that is happening. And, in the opportunities they have, give their messages – explained Dorival.

– That’s the intention. It’s not saving, it’s injecting those who are physically better at that moment and, above all, that they are prepared and trained. What I feel is that players are starting to understand this philosophy, believe in it and feel comfortable on the pitch.”

The fact, by the way, extends to players who were not holders. This is the case of Marinho, who still aims to find the best football. Last Saturday, the striker scored again and got emotional on the Maracanã lawn. Another example is Diego. The midfielder had more than 92% of passes and came very close to hitting Matheus Cavichioli’s nets.

Finally, it is also worth noting that Dorival will have players who were in the Medical Department. Matheus França, who broke the fibula in his right leg in April, is recovered. He even played at a high level in the 2-0 victory over Botafogo for the Brazilian under-20 Championship.

Another who is released from the DM is Fabrício Bruno. The defender has not played since the first leg of the Cariocão final and had to undergo surgery to removal of a bone fragment in the left foot in may. He eventually recovered and was re-listed last Saturday.

This is how Rubro-Negro turns the key to Libertadores. Flamengo returns to the field next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, to face Tolima-COL at Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium. The match is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition and will have real-time transmission of the THROW!.