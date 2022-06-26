Duílio takes the lead and Flamengo sees Corinthians make a proposal for a European football midfielder

The midfielder was nominated for Rubro-Negro, however, he was on loan to another team and can now become a Corinthians player.

Corinthians should soon announce a midfielder that was in Flamengo’s sights at the beginning of the season. This is Erick Pulgar, from Fiorentina, the player was an indication of former coach Paulo Sousa to Rubro-Negro.

At the time of the facts, Flamengo tried to sign him, however, the player had already agreed his transfer to Galatasaray. However, it is possible that the Flamengo staff see him in Brazilian football, however, playing with the white shirt of Corinthians.

According to the GOAL portal, Corinthians sent its official proposal to Fiorentina through an intermediary, the value is around 1.5 million euros, around R$ 8.3 million in the quotation In addition to being a midfielder, the player also plays as a defender.

Erick was revealed at Antofagasta, Chile, then transferred to Universidad Católica. He arrived in European football in the 2015/2016 season, when he was signed by Bologna. After four seasons, the Chilean midfielder transferred to Fiorentina, also from Italy.