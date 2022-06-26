Duílio talks about Yuri Alberto

Cautious. This is the adjective that defines the posture of Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves, after the 0-0 draw in the classic against Santos, this Saturday (25), for the Brazilian Championship. Close to the opening of the international transfer window, the Corinthians representative finds himself in the midst of some negotiations, the main one being that of striker Yuri Alberto.

Before the match, the negotiation with Zenit, from Russia, for the athlete to defend Timão on loan, with the compensation that the alvinegro club would release goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan to be loaned to the Russian team.

Even so, Duílio avoided talking about information, as he says that negotiations continue to happen for the business.

“I don’t want to create any expectations in our fans, just reassure them that we are working to improve our team, our squad, balance it, bring more quality. We understand that two, three pieces are necessary in some positions. Now, I don’t want to talk specifically about an athlete, Yuri Alberto is a striker who, for me, is sensational, I have no doubt that he would fit in any club in the world, he’s 21 years old, he’s excellent player, of course we want”.

“But from there to have here the distance is long. We saw the opportunities and we are chasing and trying the best for the team. If it’s not him, we’ll go after others, but I want to wait a little longer to see how it goes and then say something”, said the Corinthians president in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena.

Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena is another player who plays in Eastern Europe and can reach Corinthians because of the FIFA mechanism that allows the suspension of contracts of athletes who are in the war zone, between Russia and Ukraine.

However, Duílio Monteiro Alves pointed out that the defense is not Corinthians’ priority at the moment.

“I can lose a defender and need a defender, lose a striker and need a striker. As a defender, Bruno Méndez has just returned, today Robert Renan played a great game, another one, he is a young man who has been growing a lot , Raul played a lot of ball, João Victor, as a defender we are well served. If necessary, we will look at the market, if we lose any, so that we can replace them, so I don’t want to talk specifically about a negotiation , because, above all, Balbuena is a great idol, the fans love him, we create expectations and today it’s not really our need”, highlighted Duílio.

This defender that Corinthians can lose is João Victor, who has a very advanced situation with Porto, from Portugal. Duílio admitted that there are polls about the defender.

“There are interested parties, this is public, but nothing forwarded or very close to being closed”, said the top hat.

In the midst of so many possibilities, Duílio made it clear that he will not do financial madness and that all Corinthians market actions will respect the administrative organization.

“I can’t reveal, I can’t talk about my financial limit, because it’s a negotiation, what deadline will I wait, but we know we need to bring some pieces, we have our strategy and revealing it here won’t do any good for the negotiation. excuses, but we have, of course, our limit, our budget and we will always respect that, always with responsibility, and what we can do within the budget, which will give more quality to the team, so that it becomes stronger, we will do everything to deliver it to the fans”, highlighted Duílio Monteiro Alves.

This Sunday (26), the board will follow the negotiations for the names on the market, the main one being Yuri Alberto, with a chance of being announced.