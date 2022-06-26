Endrick shines, Palmeiras holds Vasco and wins the Copa do Brasil Sub-17

In an electrifying game, with many goals, intensity and disposition, Palmeiras managed to hold Vasco and won the Copa do Brasil Sub-17. O Verdão took advantage of the great advantage obtained in the first game, when he won 4-1 and, even with the defeat by 4 to 2, left São Januário with the title.

Cruz-Maltino was brave and, even with important absences from Paulinho and Estrella, prevailed from the first minute. They came to be winning by 3 to 1, but the brilliance of Endrick, who scored the two goals of Palmeiras in the match, was fundamental for the conquest of Verdão. The striker had already scored two goals in the first game and finished as the competition’s top scorer, with 8 goals.

FIRST TIME OF VERY INTENSITY

With a big disadvantage on the scoreboard, Vasco started the game showing a lot of disposition and scared right in the first minute, with André, who took a risk from outside the area. The same André opened the scoring in the 8th minute. The striker kicked crossed, after receiving a beautiful pass from JP, to put Vasco in front.

Palmeiras responded in the sequence, with Figueiredo, who released the bomb from outside the area, forcing goalkeeper Lecce to make a great save. The game went on and on, with both teams looking for the goal, but it was Vasco who came closest to swinging the net. Rayan had two chances, but stopped on goalkeeper Cesar. In the first, he received a header from GB in the small area, kicked hard, but Cesar performed a miracle. Vasco’s number 10 returned to make the Palmeiras goalkeeper work, after a header in the corner.

SECOND HALF OF GOALS AND A BIG Scare

After missing two chances, Rayan didn’t waste the third and redeemed himself with a lot of category. The attacker received in speed, dribbled the defender, gave a little touch over the goalkeeper and completed for the goal. Palmeiras responded soon after, with Endrick. The attacker pulled the counterattack, played for Figueiredo, who found Thalys on the right. He served Endrick, who only had the trouble of shoring up for Verdão.

Endrick showed his talent in the final (Photo: Fabio Menott/Palmeiras)

The game was paused due to a scare caused by Vitor Reis. The Palmeiras defender fell unconscious after a head-on collision with Rayan. The ambulance was called, and the player was taken to the Quinta D’Or hospital, in São Cristóvão, in the North Zone.

JEWEL SHINE AND EMOTION UNTIL THE END

The departure of Vitor Reis left Palmeiras a little stunned, and Vasco managed to take the opportunity to expand the score once again. Gustavinho received on the right wing, crossed, and Gabriel Vareta deflected against his own goal, in the 26th minute. With time, everything led to believe that Cruz-Maltino would achieve the unlikely, but the palmeirense jewel appeared once again to save the team.

At 36 minutes, shirt 9 hit a beautiful free kick, in the angle, with no chance of defense for goalkeeper Lecce. The goal again put Palmeiras with a good advantage. Despite the bucket of cold water, Vasco was brave and managed to score with Lipão, at 42 minutes, to make 4 to 2 for Cruz-Maltino. Despite all the pressure, in the final minutes, Palmeiras managed to hold the result to win the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 title.

DATASHEET

VASCO 4 X 2 PALM TREES

Stadium: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: June 26, 2022 at 11 am

Referee: Arthur Gomes Rabelo (ES)

Assistants: Vanderson Antonio Zanotti (ES) and Marcielly Netto (ES)

Income/Public: / 3,978 gifts

Goals: André (1-0, 41’/1st), Rayan (2-0, 10’/2nd), Endrick (2-1, 12’/2nd), Gabriel Vareta, against (3-1, 23’/ 2ºT), Endrick (3-2, 36’/2ºT), Lipão (4-2, 42’/2ºT)

Yellow card: André (VAS); Endrick (PAL)

Red card: Leandrinho (VAS).

VASCO (Coach: Gustavo Almeida)

Lecce; Gustavinho (Lipão), Luiz Felipe (Igor), Lyncon and Leandrinho; Matheus (Guga Maia), JP (Gabriel Sá) and Kauan (Renan); GB, Rayan and André (Avelar)



PALMEIRAS (Coach: Rafael Paiva)

​

Caesar; Gilberto, Vitor Reis (Fellipe Jack), Gabriel Vareta and Léo Jance; João Cintra (Eduardo), Figueiredo (Ramon) and Thalys; Luiz Guilherme (Riqulme Fillipe, Endrick (Luighi) and Coutinho (Cauê).