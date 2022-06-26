England: Woman raises BRL 290,000 in campaign to treat fake cancer – 06/26/2022

A 44-year-old woman managed to raise £45,000 in a campaign to treat fake ovarian cancer.

The crowdfunding campaign was created days after Nicole Elkabbas received the news from her oncologist that she did not have cancer. The lie only came to light when the doctor saw the campaign.

The woman, the mother of one child, was prosecuted and pleaded not guilty for “genuinely believing she had the disease.” She was eventually sentenced, but will be forced to reimburse the more than 700 donors in just R$32, due to lack of financial conditions.

Canterbury Crown Court Judge Mark Weekes also jailed Elkabbas for two years and nine months in November, describing his deception as “cunning and manipulative”.

In the sentence, he said: “You produced detailed and sometimes graphic accounts of the treatment you were receiving with the aim of keeping those you trapped in your web of lies by paying you money.”

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, Nicole used the money raised from the campaign for a life of ostentation: the money was spent on dinners in trendy restaurants, bets on gambling and tickets to games at London club Tottenham Hotspur.