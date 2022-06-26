Even with many embezzlement, Mano praises Inter’s performance: ‘It already has a structure’

O International had many embezzlements to face the coritibain the duel this past Friday, the 24th, for the 14th round of the Brazilian championship. But that didn’t stop the Colorado to find the path of victories again and apply a 3 to 0 on the opponent.

After the match, the coach Bro Menezes talked about the team’s performance with the entry of the players who replaced Marketplace, René, Alan Patrick, Wanderson and Davidand praised the understanding of the implemented system.

“The team behaved well because it already has a structure. That’s my biggest concern. Keeping as much of the structure as possible, even reversing the sharpest player in the attack to the side, as we did with the Pedro Henrique. With Pedro out and Edenilson from the inside, we blocked the construction on their ball exit”, analyzed Browho completed:

“We put the team ahead to put pressure on and we played a good game, an extremely fair victory with several players away. That’s what we want. As players come in and respond, it’s because everyone thinks that our way of playing is very clear.”

The team from Rio Grande do Sul, now, turns the key to the Copa Sudamericana. O International face the colo-colo, of Chile, at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, on Tuesday (28), at 21:30, for the first leg of the round of 16.