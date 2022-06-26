“Ezra Miller saved my life,” says mom

The mother of the three children that the actor Ezra Miller sheltered in one of his residences is called Anne Rose and she talked to Reader’s Hut in an exclusive interview.

despite the magazine rolling stone having given a version of the case, in which he heard from sources that children were staying in an unsafe place, clearly the story was leaning one way to say that children were having access to places with guns, including putting bullets in their mouths.

However, the magazine does not consider that access to weapons in the US is open to any public, in addition to not saying how these sources saw that the weapons were in a place that was easily accessible to children.

In the same article, it is mentioned that the woman ran away from home after being the victim of an abusive relationship, but this fact is put in the background even though it is A PROVEN QUESTIONwhile speculations such as “children putting firearm bullets in their mouths” gain greater prominence in the publication.

Therefore, the CDL was able to talk to Anne Rosewho is on a farm of the actor in the United States with his children.

TRIGGER ALERT!

abusive relationship

Cabana – In the Rolling Stone article it is said that you left home because you were in an abusive relationship, but it is not said if there was physical aggression, can you detail better what kind of violence you suffered with your ex?

Ana Rosa – My ex was very violent physically. He would assault me ​​in front of his other “wives” (he was polygamous) as a way of trying to undermine and bring me down. He pulled my hair as he punched me. He sat on top of me as he tried to strangle me while saying “shut up”.

He opened my head several times where I was bleeding from my back because of the many times he punched me in this part of my body. He did all this with my kids in the same room sometimes, my kids were always at home and they were crying and screaming while everything was going on.

He would even try to treat me like a child and try to hit me with the belt, I would try to catch the belt in the air as he tried to whip me with it.

English – In the Roll Stone article it is said that you left home for suffering in an abusive relationship, but it is not said if there was physical aggression, can you better elaborate what kind of violence you suffered with your ex?

English – My ex was very physically violent. He would assault me ​​in front of his other “wives” (he was polygamous) as a way to try to undermine me and break me down. He would pull my hair while he was punching me. He sit on top of me while he was trying to choke me while he said “shut the fuck up.”

He busted my head open several times where I was bleeding down my back because of how many times he was punching me back to back. He would do all of this with my children in the same room sometimes, my children were always in the house and they would be crying and screaming while it was all happening.

He would even try to treat me like a child and try to hit me with the belt, I would be catching the belt out of the air as he’s trying to whip me with it.

The support

Cabana – Ezra Miller gave you safe support to free yourself from an abusive relationship, do you agree with this information?

Anne Rose – When Ezra and I first met, he saw my scars and I told him they were caused by my ex. He told me they would help me escape and take care of my kids, and he did just that. He’s super cute and I’m so grateful for him. He saved my life.

English – Ezra Miller gave you safe support to free yourself from an abusive relationship, do you agree with this information?

English – When Ezra & I met, they saw my scars and I told them they were from my ex. They told me they would help me get away and take care of my children, and they’ve done just that. They are super sweet and I’m very grateful for them. They saved my life

custody of children

Cabana – Do you have legal custody of your children given by a judge or court?

Anne Rose – I have legal custody. I have filed so many domestic abuse charges against my ex over the years, so the courts are aware of how much of a violent situation and battle I went through.

English – Do you have legal custody of children given by a judge or court?

English – I do have legal custody. I have come forward with so many domestic abuse charges towards my ex over the years so the courts are aware of how much of a violent situation & battle I’ve been in.

Personal archive

Access to weapons

Cabana – Have the children ever had access to weapons or accessories on site?

Anne Rose – No, my kids never had access to any weapons. They are kept in a part of the house that my children never enter.

English – Have the children ever had access to weapons or accessories on site?

English – No, my children have never had access to any weapons. They are stored in a part of the house my children never go in.

Ezra Miller is innocent

Cabana – What do you think of the allegations involving Ezra Miller? Do you think they are distorting the actor’s attitudes to get clicks and audience in the gossip vehicles?

Anne Rose – I think what people are trying to accuse Ezra of is a serious thing that, if it were true, I understand why people are responding the way they are. And that’s why it’s really lethal to accuse someone of these things when they’re innocent, because it’s unfair the way the public is reacting to something that is a real threat if it were real. But none of that is. Not a single thing. All these accusations come from my ex.

English – What do you think of the complaints involving Ezra Miller? Do you think they are distorting the actor’s attitudes to achieve clicks and audience in gossip vehicles?

English – I think that what people are trying to accuse Ezra of is a serious thing that, if it was true, I understand why people are responding the way they are. & thats why it’s really lethal to accuse someone of these things when they’re innocent because it’s unfair the way the public is reacting to something that is a real threat if it was real. But none of it is. Not one single thing. All of this heat belongs on someone like my ex.

caregiver

Cabana – Has Ezra Miller been a good person to you and your kids?

Anne Rose – Ezra has been super awesome and sweet with my kids, they already call him dad out of love, Ezra always blushes when this happens. He does really cool things for my kids, like reading books and singing lullabies to sleep.

He buys cute clothes, expensive toys, and even spends time playing fun video games with them when they get the chance. They are genuinely a relief for me as a mother to feel like someone who truly loves and cares for my kids and really shows actions to support that.

English – Has Ezra Miller been a good person to you and your children?

English – Ezra has been super amazing and sweet to my children, they already call him Dad out of love, Ezra always blushes when that happens. They do really sweet things for my kids, like read them books and sing them lullabies to go to sleep. They’ve gotten them cute clothes, expensive toys, and even spends time playing fun video games with them when they have the chance. They’re genuinely a relief for me as a mother to feel someone who genuinely loves and cares for my kids and actually shows actions to back that.

Personal archive

Lie

Cabana – One of the complaints says that one of your children put a bullet in his mouth, is that true?

Anne Rose – This is not true! This anonymous source who told this lie clearly has malice towards us. It’s really crazy to me how someone can lie like that and try to undermine the stability that my kids and I finally have now. It blows my mind.

English – One of the complaints says that one of your children put a bullet in his mouth, is that true?

English – That is not true! That anonymous source that said that lie clearly has malice towards us. It’s really wild to me how someone can lie like that and try to bring harm to the stability me and my children finally have now. It blows my mind.

Hero

Cabana – Your report will help people to have a more complete version of the facts that are attributing to Ezra Miller in this case, do you think they are being unfair to him?

Anne Rose – People don’t know that Ezra is actually the angel and the hero in this whole situation. People owe Ezra an apology for the next 100 years.

English – Your report will help people have a more complete version of the facts they are attributing to Ezra Miller in this case, do you think they are being unfair to him?

English – People don’t know that Ezra is actually the angel & the hero in this whole situation. People owe Ezra an apology for the next 100 years.

Ezra Miller is still in the movie The Flash, which is expected to premiere in 2023.