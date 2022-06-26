Festa de Cachoeiro: emotion marks the night of tributes – City Hall of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim

Newton and Rubem Braga commendations and titles of Cachoeirense in Memoriam were awarded

Photo: Disclosure / PMCI

The 2022 Waterfall Festival continues with many emotions. On the night of this Friday (24), the traditional Night of Homage was held, in the auditorium of the municipal school Zilma Coelho Pinto.

At the ceremony, the Newton Braga and Rubem Braga commendations were awarded, which are awarded every year, at the time of the party, to people who have distinguished themselves in promoting the municipality and who have contributed to its socioeconomic and cultural development. 69 people who were born or who lived for a long time in the municipality were honored.

One of those honored with the Newton Braga award was Aldemira Ventura Adão, who, at 95, is considered the oldest athlete in Espírito Santo. Two-time champion of state games for the elderly, the runner will participate in the 42nd São Pedro Race, this Sunday (26).

“I am very happy. I didn’t even think they could call me. I thank you for this honor. I was very emotional,” she pointed out.

With teary eyes, the absent cachoeirense Maria da Conceição Castelar de Souza from 2022, also received the commendation and highlighted the emotion of recognition.

“I have no more words to thank you. I didn’t expect all this affection. Our family has a history with Cachoeiro and that is an honor”, ​​he adds.

“After two years of a pandemic, we can resume this event, in which we honor people who were and are important to the history of our city. Long live every citizen who is part of the legacy of our municipality. Long live Cachoeiro!”, said Mayor Victor Coelho.

posthumous tribute

Created in 2019, the title of Cachoeirense In Memoriam also honors deceased personalities who contributed to the development of the city, in various fields.

This year, the great artist Raul Sampaio Cocco was one of the chosen, for his legacy and culture that are part of the history of Cachoeiro.

See the list of honorees:

COMENDS RUBEM BRAGA

Ed Alves (gentleman degree)

José Carlos Amaral (knight degree)

José Alves Sobrinho (knight degree)

Luciana Gomes Ferreira de Andrade (Grand Officer Degree)

Sérgio Bermudes (grand official degree)

Pedro Scarpi Melhorim (knight degree)

NEWTON BRAGA COMMENDATIONS

Alcides Zerbone Soares

Adelmira Ventura Adão

Ademir Francisco

Adilson Priscisval Maia

Almir Forte dos Santos

Edna Alice Figueiredo

Gilson Lourenço Rosa

Ivanir Potrich

Jersilio Cypriano

José Custodio Nolasco

José Guilherme Lima

Jose Henrique Dutra de Rezende

Jose Luiz Garcia Barbosa

Juarez Marqueti

Marcos de Azevedo Jacob

Maria da Conceição Castelar de Souza

Maria Regina de Magalhães Grafanassi

Mônica S. de O. Campos Pitanga

Patricia de Oliveira Ferreira

Paulo Afonso Lamon

Rozane Barreto

Sabina Bandeira Aleixo

Waltair Jose Pizetta

Wellington Gama Nazario Da Fonseca

William Carone Junior

Nelson Miranda

Luiz dos Milagres Miranda

Cachoeirense in Memoriam

Benjamin Zampiroli

Camilo Cola

Carlos Alberto Alexandre Marão

Cliveraldo Miranda

David Cruz

Eloiza Borges Valadão

Epifanio Gasparini

Helio Sampaio

Ilton Machado

Jersilio Cypriano

Joacyr Pinto

João Misse Filho

Joel Pinto

Jorge Abu Mourad

Jose Carlos Brandao

Jose Carlos Oliveira

Jose Geraldo de Azevedo

José Paineiras Filho

Joshua Mendes da Silva

Juarez Tavarez Mata

Lucio Canholato Coelho

Marcelo Bozio Monteiro

Marcia Brezinski

Maria Grechi Carlette

Moema Baptista

Christmas Mory Martins

Father Ismael Matielo

Pastor João Evangelista

Raul Sampaio

Raul Silva

Ricardo Carone

Silvio Coelho

Wilson Lesqueves

Canuta Caetano

Sirley Santiago

special tribute

Wilson Marcio Depes