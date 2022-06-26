Festa de Cachoeiro: emotion marks the night of tributes – City Hall of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim

The 2022 Waterfall Festival continues with many emotions. On the night of this Friday (24), the traditional Night of Homage was held, in the auditorium of the municipal school Zilma Coelho Pinto.
At the ceremony, the Newton Braga and Rubem Braga commendations were awarded, which are awarded every year, at the time of the party, to people who have distinguished themselves in promoting the municipality and who have contributed to its socioeconomic and cultural development. 69 people who were born or who lived for a long time in the municipality were honored.
One of those honored with the Newton Braga award was Aldemira Ventura Adão, who, at 95, is considered the oldest athlete in Espírito Santo. Two-time champion of state games for the elderly, the runner will participate in the 42nd São Pedro Race, this Sunday (26).
“I am very happy. I didn’t even think they could call me. I thank you for this honor. I was very emotional,” she pointed out.
With teary eyes, the absent cachoeirense Maria da Conceição Castelar de Souza from 2022, also received the commendation and highlighted the emotion of recognition.
“I have no more words to thank you. I didn’t expect all this affection. Our family has a history with Cachoeiro and that is an honor”, he adds.
“After two years of a pandemic, we can resume this event, in which we honor people who were and are important to the history of our city. Long live every citizen who is part of the legacy of our municipality. Long live Cachoeiro!”, said Mayor Victor Coelho.
posthumous tribute
Created in 2019, the title of Cachoeirense In Memoriam also honors deceased personalities who contributed to the development of the city, in various fields.
This year, the great artist Raul Sampaio Cocco was one of the chosen, for his legacy and culture that are part of the history of Cachoeiro.
See the list of honorees:
COMENDS RUBEM BRAGA
Ed Alves (gentleman degree)
José Carlos Amaral (knight degree)
José Alves Sobrinho (knight degree)
Luciana Gomes Ferreira de Andrade (Grand Officer Degree)
Sérgio Bermudes (grand official degree)
Pedro Scarpi Melhorim (knight degree)
NEWTON BRAGA COMMENDATIONS
Alcides Zerbone Soares
Adelmira Ventura Adão
Ademir Francisco
Adilson Priscisval Maia
Almir Forte dos Santos
Edna Alice Figueiredo
Gilson Lourenço Rosa
Ivanir Potrich
Jersilio Cypriano
José Custodio Nolasco
José Guilherme Lima
Jose Henrique Dutra de Rezende
Jose Luiz Garcia Barbosa
Juarez Marqueti
Marcos de Azevedo Jacob
Maria da Conceição Castelar de Souza
Maria Regina de Magalhães Grafanassi
Mônica S. de O. Campos Pitanga
Patricia de Oliveira Ferreira
Paulo Afonso Lamon
Rozane Barreto
Sabina Bandeira Aleixo
Waltair Jose Pizetta
Wellington Gama Nazario Da Fonseca
William Carone Junior
Nelson Miranda
Luiz dos Milagres Miranda
Cachoeirense in Memoriam
Benjamin Zampiroli
Camilo Cola
Carlos Alberto Alexandre Marão
Cliveraldo Miranda
David Cruz
Eloiza Borges Valadão
Epifanio Gasparini
Helio Sampaio
Ilton Machado
Jersilio Cypriano
Joacyr Pinto
João Misse Filho
Joel Pinto
Jorge Abu Mourad
Jose Carlos Brandao
Jose Carlos Oliveira
Jose Geraldo de Azevedo
José Paineiras Filho
Joshua Mendes da Silva
Juarez Tavarez Mata
Lucio Canholato Coelho
Marcelo Bozio Monteiro
Marcia Brezinski
Maria Grechi Carlette
Moema Baptista
Christmas Mory Martins
Father Ismael Matielo
Pastor João Evangelista
Raul Sampaio
Raul Silva
Ricardo Carone
Silvio Coelho
Wilson Lesqueves
Canuta Caetano
Sirley Santiago
special tribute
Wilson Marcio Depes