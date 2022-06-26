Find out what type of human intelligence you have

When it’s about intelligence, many unanswered questions arise, because the concept is still hotly debated. It was recently discovered by scholars that there are seven types of human intelligence and that they affect, at different levels, the entire population. check now what is your type of human intelligence!

Existing types of intelligence

If you are someone who easily expresses yourself using vocabulary or writing, this kind of verbal intelligence is definitely a part of your life. Also, people with this intelligence readily understand, but are also sensitive to other opinions.

People with high memory skills are naturally gifted with logical reasoning and complex math problems. They dispassionately analyze the possibilities and work through a process of elimination until a final answer is reached. Organization and discipline are part of your life most of the time.

Individuals with motor intelligence are often quite talented in physical expression, as well as having a good sense of distance, space, and depth. In these people, the part of the brain that controls voluntary body movements is more developed.

It may not seem like it, but this is one of the rarest intelligences. If you have a good ability to hear general sounds and music, and in addition, you can still identify unique notes and patterns, then you have a keen musical intelligence.

People who have some ability to imagine, create and draw two-dimensional (2D) or three-dimensional (3D) images, in addition to activities that usually involve graphic arts, have this intelligence as part of their life.

This type is considered rare and associated with leadership skills. People with this intelligence are more likely to understand the thoughts, feelings, and desires of others. In addition, they are more charismatic and introverted, as well as influencing people with their ideas.

This intelligence is admirable and has to do with who has the ability to relate to people. This skill provides the ability to analyze, understand and interpret other people’s tastes, desires and intentions.

The intelligences that dominate

According to scholars of this discovery, the intelligences considered classical (linguistics and logic) are those that predominate among the population. Here is the percentage of people in which each type of intelligence is dominant: