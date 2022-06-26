Fluminense bus is stoned on arrival at Nilton Santos for classic against Botafogo | fluminense

The bus of the Fluminense delegation was stoned upon arrival at Nilton Santos, where the team will face Botafogo, this Sunday, for the Brasileirão. No member of the tricolor delegation was injured.
A window of the vehicle was hit by a rock on the outskirts of the stadium. The episode occurred when the bus passed in front of a bar, which was full of black and white fans. Beer cans were also thrown.
The window of the Fluminense bus was marked by the stone — Photo: Gustavo Garcia
Both coach Fernando Diniz and president Mário Bittencourt confirmed the stoning of the bus when they arrived at the stadium. The duo regretted the episode.
– Unfortunately, Botafogo fans threw the stone on the bus. Brazilian football needs to think more and review its concepts. A stone like that could have hurt someone. Thank God nothing happened – said the bus driver Thiago Molina.
Window was hit by a stone — Photo: Davi Barros
The classic carioca is valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Flu and Bota have the same 18 points on the leaderboard.
