Foods that are considered “bad” but aren’t all that bad

The truth is that there are no foods that you should exclude 100% from your diet. According to several nutritionists, the key to healthy eating is to balance a little bit of everything. After all, researchers have already discovered that cutting out a food you like a lot can cause opposite effects, such as binge eating and anxiety.

So, see in this article which foods you don’t need to discard because they are considered “bad”.

What foods are considered “bad” but can be eaten?

As stated earlier, the answer to everything is conscious and balanced consumption. In this sense, before we start our list of foods that can be ingested even though they are considered “bad”, it is necessary to make it clear that their exaggerated consumption can actually lead to the malfunction of the body.

1. Egg

By increasing cholesterol levels, the egg has been labeled as a dietary villain. However, studies show that they are excellent sources of nutrients. When consumed in moderation, it provides nutrients like riboflavin and vitamins, as well as lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate has always been considered a food that should be avoided. However, there are health benefits to dark chocolate. According to scholars, those who consume the food have lower body mass indexes.

3. Margarine

Butter consumption is more recommended than margarine. However, this food does not need to be eliminated. Harvard researchers found that margarine-infused vitamins had a better result in reducing the number of people who could develop heart disease.

4. Whole milk

Finally, although whole milk may be more fatty, it has been found that its consumption helps ward off cardiovascular disease and even diabetes.