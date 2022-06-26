For first dates, man travels 1,800 km twice and gets cake on both

A 32-year-old Briton who lives in Spain used social media to talk about two unpleasant experiences he had with dating that started on the internet.

David Steverson, who uses dating apps to hook up with women, traveled twice in a month from Spain to England, a journey of about 1,800 kilometers, to find suitors, who “disappeared” or broke up as soon as he set foot on British soil.

The first of them, who he reportedly texted with for months, stopped responding to David’s messages when he arrived at Bristol airport.

“The moment I set foot in England again, she was silent. I landed on British soil and nothing. I was purely disappointed. You invest so many hours of your life in this person, making calls, texting and all,” he said. published on TikTok.

Despite the disappointment, he didn’t stop looking for a company and met another English woman, with whom he talked for a few weeks before deciding to take another plane to meet her.

“I texted her early in the morning to say I had just arrived at the airport. There was no response. Still, I got on the plane. When I got off the plane, the video I had posted on TikTok started to be very successful. . Maybe she saw it. She texted me to say she had covid-19 and that it wasn’t ‘the best time'”, he vented.

David said he didn’t believe the woman’s version because she had talked to him the day before and didn’t mention anything about being sick.

Despite the disappointments, David stated that he did not give up looking for love and said that, after the repercussion of his videos, he received messages from many people, including a woman from Exeter, also in the United Kingdom, inviting him to a party with “several single women”.