Former Petrobras president says cell phone had messages that incriminate Bolsonaro

During a discussion in a group of economists, former Petrobras president Roberto Castello Branco stated that he returned his corporate cell phone to the state company, when he left the command of the company, with material that, according to him, could incriminate President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) .

Castello Branco was debating with Rubem Novaes, former president of Banco do Brasil, about the rise in fuel prices. Novaes then says that his fellow economist – the first president of Petrobras under Bolsonaro, appointed by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes – attacks the current management of the federal government.

“If I wanted to attack Bolsonaro, it wasn’t and it’s not for lack of opportunity (sic). Every time he produces a crisis, with billions of dollars in losses for his shareholders, I am insistently invited by the media to give my opinion. I don’t accept 90% of them [dos convites] and when I speak I try to avoid attacks”, retorts the former president of the state-owned company.

The conversation took place in exchange of messages throughout this Saturday (26/6).

Castello Branco and Bolsonaro Castello Branco claims that messages incriminate BolsonaroSam Pancher/Metropolis White Castle Prints of messages from the former president of the state-owned companySam Pancher/Metropolis White Castle Prints of messages from Castello BrancoSam Pancher/Metropolis 0

“I had messages and audios on my corporate cell phone that could incriminate him. I insisted on returning it intact to Petrobras”, concluded Castello Branco, without going into details about what crimes the president would have committed and would be recorded on the device.

In another part of the discussion, Roberto Castello Branco classifies Bolsonaro as a “psychopath” when reporting a conspiracy theory that would have been told to him by the head of the federal executive.

“I’ve already heard from its psychopathic president that in the wagons of Vale’s trains, inside the cargo of iron ore sold to the Chinese, there was a lot of gold,” said the former director of the oil company. Castello Branco had taken charge of the company just after working for 15 years at Vale, where he was chief economist and director of investor relations.

O metropolises contacted Roberto Castello Branco. The economist stated that he would not speak on the matter, but did not deny the veracity of the conversation. “If I never commented, I won’t comment now. Even because I got rid of the evidence ”, he replied to the questioning of the report.

Rubem Novaes also said that he would not comment on the exchange of messages, because it took place in a closed group, and he also did not deny the authenticity of the discussion.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.