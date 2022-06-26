Gabigol scores and Flamengo wins América-MG and reappears in the Brasileirão

Dorival Júnior lived up to the taboo, broke his fate and won again in command of Flamengo. Tonight (25), Rubro-Negro beat América-MG, at Maracanã, 3-0, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. The score, which makes the carioca club move away from the Z-4 ​​and take a momentary leap in the table, was built with goals from Gabi, Arrascaeta and Marinho. Character of the game, shirt 9 opened the scoring, missed a penalty and was the target of the crowd during part of the game.

The team from Rio won a positive result after two consecutive defeats, both to Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil and Pelo Brasileirão. The last victory had been precisely at Maracanã and today’s result removes some pressure.

With the triumph, Flamengo reached 18 points and jumped – momentarily – to the top of the table, while Vagner Mancini’s men remain with 15 and close to sticking.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Rubro-Negro faces Santos, away from home, on Saturday (02), while América-MG receives Goiás, on Sunday (03).

Who did well: Gabi and João Gomes

The player was responsible for opening the scoring in the first half, however, he missed other opportunities to expand the score. Gabi missed a penalty early in the second half. The midfielder made another good game, dominated the actions of the midfield and left the lawn applauded by the fans.

Who was bad: Ayrton Lucas

The side had a performance without much attention, made some silly fouls in the match.

Santos returns

Recovered from a quadriceps injury in his left thigh, the goalkeeper returned to the pitch after 49 days. Santos received his first opportunity with Dorival and made his fifth match for Flamengo. Without being too demanding in the first half, the highlight was the launch for the attack that resulted in Gabi’s goal.

Flamengo’s performance

Flamengo’s lineup was marked by an unprecedented defensive fourth: Santos, Rodinei, Léo, Gustavo and Ayrton, and an attack formed by Arrascaeta, Gabi and Pedro. The team dominated the first half, despite taking a while to get into the game. From the halfway point, close to 20 minutes, Fla started to put pressure on and ended up submitting six times in twelve minutes. Only in the 40th minute, Gabi opened the scoring for Fla.

Flamengo came back more agitated in the second half and had some opportunities at the beginning of the match. The penalty missed by Gabi did not affect the team, which continued to control the game. With some missed chances, Rubro-Negro still managed two more goals in the second half.

América-MG performance

Coach Vagner Mancini opted for a different lineup than in recent games and even had the return of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, who played the first game of the season. América entered the field in a 4-3-3, with the strategy of marking the ball out to force errors from Fla. It worked until the 20th minute, then the Minas Gerais team was under pressure until the end of the first half, when Fla opened the scoring.

América-MG made some changes at the beginning of the second half to try to change the game, however, it had no effect. The team still made room for Fla’s counterattacks, not for nothing, it was dangerous at various times.

Fla’s first chance

In the 19th minute, Rodinei crossed to Arrascaeta in the area. The Uruguayan, calmly, tried to put it in the heads of the attackers who were in the area, but the opposing defense took it away. On the rebound, Andreas mishandled the ball and isolated.

Pinch the crossbar!

Gabi advanced on the right and tried a shot from outside the area. The ball pinched América’s crossbar, and resulted in another corner for Flamengo. In the cross to the area, shirt 9 tried once more, but Cavichioli defended.

Today has!

In the goal kick, Santos threw a shot to Pedro, who got the better of the opponent’s marker, and left Gabi in front of the goal with Cavichioli. The goalkeeper tried to leave, but shirt 9 got the better and opened the scoring in the 40th minute. The attacking duo celebrated together.

Download in América-MG!

In the last play of the game, Lucas Kal left the field on the stretcher after a collision with Pedro. The player fell on his back on the ground and, according to the doctor, who quickly evaluated, a trauma to the rib on the left side.

Drag it, the scavenger!

In two minutes of the ball rolling in the second half, Arrascaeta commanded Flamengo’s attack and left Gabi in front of the goal. On both occasions, shirt 9 stopped in the arms of Cavichioli.

Gabi misses penalty

Play worked between Andreas and Arrascaeta, who falls inside the area. Gabi wasted the kick when trying to move the goalkeeper and ended up kicking it out.

Illustrious presence at Maracanã: Vini Jr

The Flamengo cub took advantage of his stay in Rio to attend the stadium and watch the game of the club of the heart. Vini even regretted the penalty missed by Gabi and took the red-black shirt in his face after the penalty.

Boos to Gabi, applause to Pedro!

After the missed penalty, and other missed chances, Flamengo fans booed Gabi at times. On the other hand, Pedro was applauded when he touched the ball.

deadly counterattack

In Everton Ribeiro’s first bid, Flamengo managed to extend the score. The deadly counterattack started with Pedro, passed through shirt 7, who left Arrascaeta free to score.

Marine Rehabilitation

Receiving another chance with Dorival, Marinho entered the game more relaxed and made a characteristic move in his career. In an individual play, the player kicked from outside the area and hit the ‘mini missile’. The athlete cried in celebration of the goal.

Calendar

Flamengo turns the key and focuses on Libertadores. The first match of the round of 16 against Tolima takes place on Wednesday (29), in Colombia. América-MG, in turn, has the attention in the Copa do Brasil, against Botafogo, on Thursday (30).

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO vs AMERICA-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 14th round

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: June 24, 2022, Saturday

Time: 7pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: João Gomes (Flamengo); Danilo Avelar (America-MG)

goals: Gabigol (At 40 of the 1Q, Flamengo), Arrascaeta (At 25 of the 2Q, Flamengo), Marinho (At 45 of the 2Q, Flamengo)

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes (Arão), Thiago Maia and Andreas (Diego Ribas); Arrascaeta (Lázaro), Gabigol (Everton Ribeiro) and Pedro (Marinho). Coach: Dorival Júnior

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Danilo Avelar, Éder, Marlon (Luan Patrick), Lucas Kal, Juninho, Alê, Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho), Everaldo and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio). Coach: Vagner Mancini