Gareth Bale says “yes” and leaves Real Madrid to play for a team outside Europe next season

Welsh forward has not had his contract renewed by the current Champions League winner and will not continue on the Old Continent in the second half of 2022; The information was given by the newspaper “The Athletic”, from the United Kingdom.

Gareth Bale will not follow in Real Madrid. With the confirmation from Clube Merengue that the striker leaves the team after the end of the contract, at the beginning of July, the soap opera on the market is in relation to the next destination of the Welsh striker, who almost did not enter the field for the madridista team in the season which has just come to an end in Europe.

And the next Bale Club must not be European. According to the British newspaper “The Athletic”, the striker has already hit with the Los Angeles FC, from the United States, and will compete in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the second half of this year. There, the Welshman must sign a one-year contract, with an option to extend it for another six months, and will be teammate of Chiellini and Carlos Vela.

Multi-champion in Madrid, Bale leaves Real after nine years at the Club and eight seasons played – in one of the years, he was on loan at Tottenham. There, there were 106 goals in 256 matches, including balls in the opposing net in Champions League decisions in 2014 and 2018, and the iconic goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in 2014.

Despite the recent problems at Real Madrid with the few matches on the field and the controversy over prioritizing the Welsh national team and golf before the Club, Bale also has a greater focus on the World Cup dispute. Wales will return to participate in a World Cup, as it has not played in the tournament since 1958and the striker is the main star of the team, which will be in Group B, along with England, the United States and Iran.