Globo shows “Snow White and the Huntsman”, with Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth, at Temperature Maximum this Sunday

THE Globe displays the long “Snow White and the hunter” at the Maximum temperature this Sunday (26). starring Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewartthe feature of the fantasy, drama, action and adventure genres starts at 12:30, right after the Spectacular sport.

In the plot, Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), aka Snow White’s (Kristen Stewart) cruel stepmother, discovers that her stepdaughter is destined to surpass her as not only “the fairest of them all” but also as ruler of the kingdom. The queen hears from her magic mirror (Christopher Obi) that the only way to remain in power is to consume Snow White’s heart and gain immortality.

Meanwhile, Snow White escapes to the Black Forest and Queen Ravenna recruits hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) to kill her. Eric, however, takes pity on the young princess Snow White and teaches her the art of war. Now, with the help of seven dwarfs, Eric and Prince William (Sam Claflin), Snow White starts a rebellion to overthrow her evil stepmother, Queen Ravenna, once and for all.

Watch the trailer:

In addition to Theron and Stewart, the production also features Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin and Bob Hoskins. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the production hit theaters in June 2012 and grossed over $396.6 million at the box office.

The station’s film schedule continues right after the On the Edge – The Elimination with the long ones “Deadly Hunt” and “Saving Private Ryan”which are attractions of the Major Sunday and movie theater, respectively. To learn more, click here.

