Google honors 75th anniversary of Anne Frank’s diary publication

O doodle of today in the form of a presentation pays tribute to the Jewish Anne Frank.

















Born in Germany but Dutch by adoption, she is known worldwide for her diary and for being a victim of the Holocaust.

Although he only wrote when he was between 13 and 15 years old, his personal account of the Holocaust and the events of the war remains one of the most moving and widely read stories to date.

Today’s Doodle includes excerpts from her diary describing her and her friends and family’s experiences while in hiding for over two years.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the publication of his diary, regarded worldwide as one of the essential books of modern history.

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt (Germany), but her family moved to Amsterdam (Netherlands) soon after.

They made the decision to move to escape the increasing discrimination and violence that the growing Nazi party exerted on the millions of people who formed minorities. World War II started when Anne was 10 years old. Soon after, the Germans invaded Holland and brought the war to its doorstep.

The Nazi regime specifically targeted Jews, who were imprisoned, executed or forced into inhumane concentration camps. Unable to enjoy a free and secure life, millions of Jews were forced to leave their homes or go into hiding. That’s exactly what Ana’s family did, to get rid of persecution.

The Frank family, like millions of others, was forced to react quickly and leave almost everything behind in search of protection. Among Ana’s few belongings was a modest gift she’d received a few weeks ago for her thirteenth birthday: a plaid hardcover notebook.

It soon became the way that would change the world forever. During the 25 months she was in hiding, she filled the pages with a candid account of the life of a teenager in a “secret annex” – from the smallest details to her most intimate dreams and fears. Hoping her diary would be published after the war, Anne combined everything she had written into a cohesive story she called “Het Achterhuis” (“The Secret Annex”).

On August 4, 1944, the Frank family was found, arrested and sent to a detention center by the Nazi secret service, where they were forced to perform hard labor.

They were later deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Poland, where they lived in very little space and in unsanitary conditions. A few months later, Anne and Margot Frank were taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

In addition to the brutal, intentional killings of prisoners by Nazi forces, deadly diseases were spreading rapidly. Over time, Anne and Margot succumbed to the inhumane conditions they were forced to live in. Anne Frank was only 15 years old.

Although Anne Frank did not survive the horrors of the Holocaust, her account of those years, known as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” has become one of the most read non-fiction readings in history. Anne Frank’s Memoirs has become an essential work in schools today. Translated into over 80 languages, they are a tool to educate new generations about the Holocaust and the dangers of discrimination and oppression.

Thank you Ana for sharing this important part of your experience and our collective past, but also for giving us firm hope for our future.