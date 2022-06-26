Greek Wedding 3 goes into production and will be directed by Nia Vardalos

The actress Nia Vardalos announced on his Instagram account that Greek wedding 3 started production and recording in Athens started yesterday. The actress who plays Toula Portokalos will also direct this sequel.

According to Deadline’s sources, the sequel will focus on the wedding of Toula and Ian’s daughter.John Corbett), Paris (Elena Kampouris).

In Greek wedding we follow the life of Toula and the fact that she, Greek, wants to marry Ian, American, and how her parents are extremely faithful to their culture, and if they don’t like the idea before, in the end, love is unconditional.

In the 2016 sequel, the focus is on Toula and Ian’s daughter Paris, who at the age of 17 begins to try to understand and try to find herself in this family, while her grandparents Gus (Michael Constantine) and Mary (Lainie Kazan) go through problems in their marriage for so many years.

There is no information about the cast’s returns, nor the premiere date of Greek wedding 3.

