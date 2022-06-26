Halle Berry speaks out on anti-abortion law: ‘War on women’

Halle Berry shows off new look on Instagram

For the actress, this decision is a big ‘bullshit’ and a ‘war’ declared to women.

Furious, the Oscar-winning star commented, “I’m outraged! What the Supreme Court did is MERD*. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women,” she wrote, in reference to the Supreme Court’s new ruling that allows American citizens to carry guns on the street.

“Stop this war on women and keep your laws from our bodies. We have to banish together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it.”

The actress joined in her speech to other celebrities such as Stephen King, Taylor Swift, among others.

SCARE ON SET!

The rules have changed a lot in Hollywood regarding the use of stage weapons on film sets since the fatal accident on the set of “Rust” in October of last year, when Alec Baldwin caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

And this week there was a new scare on the set of yet another movie. A bullet casing was found while filming the new Netflix thriller “Our Man From Jersey“, starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg.

The film was being filmed at the Camberwell Green courthouse in south east London, England, when they found part of what appeared to be a revolver bullet.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the production team then immediately stopped recording and the police were called to investigate the situation, so that no one was at risk.

“No one hesitated to call the police (…) Scotland Yard came, but the agents ruled out that it was a live bullet casing”.

After what happened last year, productions have become much more attentive to all these details, and the use of real firearms is prohibited on any film set.

