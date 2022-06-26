How to change MacBook admin name

The user account of macOS is configured as soon as the computer is turned on for the first time. if you want to know how to change macbook admin nameyou can easily do it in the device settings.

Before you begin, be aware that your macOS user account and home folder name must match. So, if you put different names you can prevent you from logging in and losing your account. So, you can take a Mac backup to save your important data before proceeding.

An equally important detail is that changing the names does not change or reset the user account password, continuing the same as you had previously configured. Following are the steps to modify the MacBook admin name:

1. Rename the home folder

Log out of the account you are renaming and log in to the Mac using another administrator account. If not, just create it in the System Preferences app by going to “Users and Groups”; In the Mac’s menu bar, click “Go” and “Go to Folder”. Then enter the command /Users; Now, rename the user’s home folder without using spaces. Then enter the admin name and password you used to log in. If you are using file sharing for the folder, you must stop sharing to rename it.

2. Rename the account

Open the System Preferences app. Then click on the padlock and enter the administrator name and password; In the list of users on the left, right-click Control pressed on the user you are going to rename and choose “Advanced Options”; Modify the “Account Name” field to match the new personal folder name. Remember not to insert spaces; The account name also appears in the “Personal Directory” field, after /Users/. Then change the account name to match the new home folder name; If you want, you can change the full name associated with the account. To do this, update the “Full Name” field. Here, you can choose any name and you can use full name or account name to log in to Mac; Click “OK” and restart your computer. Finally, log in to the renamed account and make sure the computer is the same as before, with its folders and files.