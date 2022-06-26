How to choose the ideal pillow: discover the special models – Saúde

if you loved your pillow, but now he is not so comfortable anymore, this is not abnormal. “Some people get used to the same type of pillow over time, but as we get older, we change,” says Shelby Harris, an expert in behavioral medicine at the sleep. “Our back changes, neck positioning changes, we can snore more, get pregnant.”

Finding a pillow that suits you can take time. In addition to the common cotton or polyester filled with feathers or foam (adjustable), there are special options. O water pillowfor example – which proponents claim improves sleep quality and reduces neck pain – has conquered TikTok.

There is little scientific evidence to suggest that these special pillows are a worthwhile investment, explained Raj Dasgupta, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine who specializes in pulmonology and sleep medicine. “Pillows, like people, are very individualized, and choosing the right pillow is subjective.”

Here, experts weigh the pros and cons of four specialty pillows.

water pillow

Todd Sinett has slept with a water pillow for years. Marketed as a way to relieve neck pain, they adapt to the shape of your head, said he, a chiropractor in New York. “You want a pillow that is dynamic, that can move with you, because nobody sleeps in a specific pattern.”

Dasgupta says that when his patients ask him about pillows, this is the one that causes the most curiosity. He prefers the adjustable ones: you can customize the water level, which determines the firmness.

Still, he points out some drawbacks: it takes some effort to fill a pillow with water, and the instructions aren’t always easy to follow. You also have to change the water between 6 and 12 months. They are usually heavy and, like water mattresses, can leak.

cervical pillows

This type is designed – guess what – to support your cervical, otherwise known as your neck. There are numerous versions, including some that have a D-shaped indentation in the middle of the head and others that are horseshoe-shaped.

“What they’re doing is accentuating the natural curvature of the neck,” noted George Cyril, a physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. “A lot of times when people have back and neck pain, they kind of lose that natural curve.” Nestling your head in a cervical pillow takes the pressure off your neck, relieving pain.

This model it is better for people who sleep on their backs, warned Cyril, and those who sleep on their sides should avoid it. “They’re usually not tall enough to support your neck if you sleep on your side,” which can lead to more pain.

A research review – in which the authors analyzed the results of five studies – concluded that cervicals did not reduce chronic neck pain. However, an older study, which asked participants to test six pillows for three weeks, found that models that provided firm support could be recommended as part of a treatment for neck pain.

anti snoring pillow

Snorers breathe through their mouths rather than their noses, and when lying down, their tongues can cover their airways, causing vibrations as they breathe. An anti-snoring pillow is designed to elevate your head. “You open up the airways a little bit — and that can have a dramatic effect on snoring,” Dasgupta revealed.

Their effectiveness depends “on the severity of the snoring,” Harris said. If you’re a discreet snorer, you might find it useful. But anyone who snores consistently should talk to their doctor about obstructive sleep apnea, which occurs when the throat muscles relax and block the airways.

Some research suggests that anti-snoring pillows may be helpful for people with mild sleep apnea, although having a diagnosis is still important.

A study published in Sleep Medicine, for example, found that snoring intensity was reduced by 51% with an anti-snoring pillow. Another study, published in a Brazilian journal, found that head elevation led to a “significant increase in upper airway caliber” in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

buckwheat pillow

Stuffed with buckwheat seed husks, these models are very popular in Asia. They tend to be heavy enough to keep your head level all night without sinking in. Many are adjustable and you can add or remove shells to achieve your ideal level of support.

According to a Korean study, published in 2019, buckwheat pillow use helped to decrease neck and shoulder pain among the elderly. Cyril clarified that this model is a good alternative to water ones for those who sleep on their side and want a pillow that stays consistent throughout the night. In addition, buckwheat has a cooling effect, which can be a good choice for those who feel hot. However, pillows are not suitable for people with a buckwheat allergy and may need to be replaced more quickly than other specialty pillows.

You’ll need to get used to it: “Not everyone likes firmness,” concluded Harris. Some people report that the shells are noisy and bothersome to light sleepers, and the pillows can be quite heavy.